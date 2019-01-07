D-Link shows off new range of Google and Alexa-controlled Exo Series mesh routers at CES 2019

At CES 2019, D-Link is showing off its latest Exo Series routers, and they come with smart mesh technology to help you cover your home in fast and reliable Wi-Fi.

“Our new Exo Series with McAfee Protection aims to prevent, detect and combat cyber threats, whilst ensuring first class Wi-Fi service,” said Kevin Wen, president at D-Link Europe.

The Exo series allow you to mix and match compatible routers to create a wide-ranging Wi-Fi networking using D-Link’s Mesh technology, which broadcasts the same single network throughout your home or office. As you move around your home, your device will connect to the router with the strongest signal, without you switching networks.

The new Exo routers are protected with end-to-end encryption courtesy of McAfee Secure Home Platform, which automatically protects all the devices on your network, blocking identified threats.

The new routers shown off are the DIR-3060 AC3000 Smart Mesh Wi-Fi Router, DIR-2660 AC2600 Smart Mesh Wi-Fi Router and DIR-1960 AC1900 Smart Mesh Wi-Fi Router.

Voice control

The new Exo routers also support voice control with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.

They also come with dual-core processors for handling busy network traffic, and automatic firmware updates to ensure you get the latest protection and newest features.

The new routers will go on sale in the first half of 2019.