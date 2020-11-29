Cyber Monday TV deals: get a 65-inch 4K TV on sale for just $299.99.

The 2020 Cyber Monday TV deals are getting a head start thanks to Best Buy's Cyber Flash sale, which just launched. The retailer is offering some incredible deals that are sure to go fast, like this Insignia 65-inch 4K TV, which is on sale for just $299.99 (was $549.99). That's an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV, and a fantastic Cyber Monday deal to snag before the sale officially begins.

Scroll down for more of our top Cyber Monday TV deal picks.

Cyber Monday TV deal at Best Buy

All-New Insignia 65-inch Smart 4K TV: $549.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 – Just ahead of Cyber Monday, you can get the 2020 Insignia 65-inch 4K TV on sale for just $299.99. This smart TV has the Amazon Fire TV experience built in, allowing you to stream your favorite movies and shows straight from your home screen.

This Insignia smart TV has the Amazon Fire TV experience built in, so with a couple of clicks you can stream content from your favorite apps, including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. The Ultra HD TV comes with an Alexa voice remote, so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control smart home devices. You'll also enjoy a premium viewing experience thanks to the 4K Ultra HD picture quality and Dolby Vision HDR.

Below you can shop more of the best Cyber Monday TV deals that we've spotted so far, but keep in mind that stock may be limited, so if you see a deal you like we recommend adding to your cart and checking out before it's too late.

TCL 40-inch HD Smart TV: $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 – This featured-packed TCL 40-inch TV would make a great second screen for the kitchen or kids' room, and it's down to just $159.99 at Best Buy. The HD TV has Android TV and Google Assistant built in, so you can control your set hands-free.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

Save $250 – You can get a fantastic half-price early Cyber Monday deal on this 4K TV, which features smart tech to complement its UHD picture quality. It uses the Android TV platform and has Google Assistant built in, so you can use your voice to control both your TV and compatible smart home devices.

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 – When it comes to value in the mid-range price tiers, the Samsung NU6900 series should always be on your radar, and this 50-inch model is even better value at just $299.99 in Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. With a ton of smart capabilities, PurColor technology, and an elegant slim design, it's a solid mid-priced set for any living room, and its stellar customer satisfaction ratings attest to that.

TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $799 $428 at Walmart

Grab this superb Cyber Monday TV deal while you can – Walmart has this 65-inch TV from TCL is on sale right now, with a massive $372 saving. This TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and with Roku TV built in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options.

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – Hisense TVs offer excellent value even at their regular prices, with picture quality and specs to match the big-name brands, and this 70-inch set, which is packed with smart features, is an absolute steal at under $600. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, you're all set for voice control, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio tech.

SAMSUNG 43-inch Class The Frame TV: $999.99 $797.99 at Amazon

Save $200 – Samsung's stylish and distinctive Frame TVs come with a frame for wall-mounting in a choice of colors – and when you're not watching TV it turns into a digital picture frame, displaying your favorite artworks. Right now you can save $200 on the 43-inch Frame TV model – just be sure to select the frame color you want before you adding it to your basket.View Deal

Shop more bargains with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals and more of the best Cyber Monday TV deals.