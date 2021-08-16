Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals 2021: what to expect

While this year's Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals may still be a good few months away, it's well worth getting prepared ahead of time if you're looking to snag a bargain. Whether you're eyeing up that next upgrade or simply looking to make your first tentative steps into the world of PC gaming, it's likely you'll find a whole host of sales concentrated onto this fateful day - including potentially some of the lowest prices all year.

Alongside the larger Cyber Monday deals event, we'll be rounding up the very best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals right here on this page. In the meantime, however, we've got plenty of information to share with you to get you fully up to speed and ready for the big event itself.

You'll find key dates, when we expect things to kick off (hint - it could be before Cyber Monday), how to find the right machine for you, and which retailers are likely to offer the best deals. If you're interested, we've also included a quick selection of last year's top offers in both the US and the UK, so you can take a look for yourselves at how things may pan out come November.

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals: FAQ

When will the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals start in 2021? So, Cyber Monday will fall on November 29th this year, but as always we expect there to be plenty of activity on the prior weekend before the big day itself. It's likely there will be a number of continuation sales from Black Friday carrying over throughout the weekend, although Cyber Monday proper should herald a fresh wave of deals and price cuts. Subsequently, it's often prudent to wait until Cyber Monday if you spot a deal to your liking over the weekend - just in case it gets further discounted.

(Image credit: Asus)

What specs should I look for when buying a gaming laptop on Cyber Monday?

There are definitely a few things you'll want to consider before you jump in and buy any old Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal in November.

Firstly, you'll want to budget yourself accordingly to your needs, and also make sure you're buying something with relatively recent hardware. Amazon, Walmart, Newegg, and many other retailers are full of third-party sellers trying to flog machines with 9th-gen Intel Core processors and older. These might seem like good deals on the surface, but it's generally best to avoid them unless you're really looking to save some cash.

Instead, we'd recommend a machine with at least an 11th gen Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5-5000 series processor - both of which are the latest components on the market. You could also of course opt for a Core i7 or Ryzen 7 chip if you'd like something with a bit more power, although a lesser CPU should suffice if you're looking for the basics.

Graphics card wise, if you're looking for the latest graphical features and excellent performance, consider a machine with the RTX 3000 series from Nvidia. Cheaper laptops will most likely feature the GTX 1650 and 1660 instead, which are older cards that can still get the job done, but at the cost of support things like Ray-tracing or DLSS - both good things to have.

For RAM, we recommend a machine with 16GB if you can afford it. While 8GB used to suffice for gaming just a few years ago, a lot of games are more demanding on usage these days, plus you won't have to close down every application before you jump in-game.

Our recommendations for SSD size also follows the same logic - mainly bigger is better if you can afford it. While a 256GB SSD will ensure speedy boot times for Windows, you won't have much space for games, especially modern AAA titles. 512GB is a good level for most and should ensure you have plenty of room for a couple of games installed at any one time.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals?

This is going to solely rest on how badly (or quickly) you need to get your hands on a shiny new machine. If you can wait, then we'd strongly advocate waiting until the Cyber Monday and Black Friday events as that's generally when the juiciest sales on laptops tend to crop up.

If you don't think you can wait until the end of November, however, then it's a good idea to check in with the ongoing Back to School sales and the upcoming Labor Day sales. Both these events are a great opportunity to snag yourself a machine before heading back to college, although we don't expect either to quite reach the frenzied heights of Cyber Monday when it comes to overall discounts, so bear that in mind.

Another fantastic option is our roundup of the best cheap gaming laptop deals, a handy money-saving guide that's updated every week. At any time of the year, it'll feature our top picks for value from leading retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Dell, among others. If you're looking to save and you simply can't wait for Cyber Monday, it's definitely your best bet for a bargain.

(Image credit: Acer, Asus)

What were last year's best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals?

Last year's best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals generally revolved around machines with new (at the time) RTX 2000 series of graphics cards. These were the first iteration of the new RTX range, and the first to feature support for those fancy new graphical features like Ray-Tracing and DLSS. Surprisingly, we saw 2020's lowest prices on machines rocking these cards - despite massive demand earlier in the year.

If you're interested, we've rounded up a short selection of last year's best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals just below so you can see for yourself what to expect. Of course, take last year's deals with a pinch of salt - we're expecting much more recent machines to be on sale this year with fairly similar budget ranges.

Last year's Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals in the US

Acer Nitro 5: $1,099 $799 at Walmart

Save $250 - If you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop these days, you often have to settle for a non-RTX-equipped device. However, with this Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal, you can get the Acer Nitro 5, strapped with an RTX 2060, for just $799.

Asus Zephyrus G14, 14-inch: $1,099.99 $899.99 at BestBuy

Save $200 – Among our top-rated gaming laptops, the Zephyrus G14 combines power, portability, and the best battery life we've seen on a gaming laptop. This configuration comes with an AMD Ryzen 7, GTX 1650, 8GB memory, and 512GB SSD. Best yet, it's $200 off, making its price tag drop well below $1000.

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop, 15-inch: $1,099.99 $899.99 at BestBuy

Save $200 – With a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 chip, GTX 1660 Ti graphics, and 8GB memory, this Lenovo gaming laptop will see you through your 1080p and 1440p gaming needs. It comes with a 512GB SSD storage so you should have enough to save those current games you're playing in. The extras? How does being VR-ready and having Harman/Kardon speakers sound?

MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop: $1,149 $1,049 at Newegg

This MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop is loaded with an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB VRAM, 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch 144HZ 1080p IPS display - all in a (relatively) thin form factor. Head over to Newegg now and save $100 during their Cyber Monday sale.

Acer Predator Triton 300: $1,599 $1,299 at Newegg

The Acer Predator Triton 300 was already an excellent gaming monitor, packed with a sleek frame (for a gaming laptop), and enough hardware to power the best PC games. But now, you can get one with an RTX 2070 and a 240Hz screen for just $1,299 on Cyber Monday.

Last year's Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals in the UK

Asus TUF Gaming FX505, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1650: £699.97 £649.97 at Box

Save £50 - This is a brilliant cheap gaming laptop deal. While you won't be playing games at ultra high definitions, it still offers great performance with most modern games, and the price is especially tempting.



Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £799 £770 at Amazon

This Acer Nitro 5 at Amazon is the perfect balance between budget and power in our books - an easy recommendation for most gamers right now. With an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, it's got plenty of power under the hood, plus you're even scoring yourself some nifty free accessories too.



Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop: £999 £899.99 at Very

Save £100 - This Lenovo Legion 5i has one main (big) selling point - it's featuring an RTX 2060 graphics card, which is just about the most powerful you'll get this side of £1,000. That said, there are some trade-offs here, namely you're only getting a 256GB SSD and Intel Core i5 - which, while good, aren't quite as powerful as the Ryzen 7's and Intel Core i7's you normally see on top-end machines.



HP Pavilion Gaming 15, Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060: £1,149.97 £1,090.75 at Box

Save £59 - Box has cut a hefty £150 off this excellent 15-inch gaming laptop, which comes with some of the most powerful (and recent) mobile components from Intel and Nvidia. This is a brilliant Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal.



Acer Predator Triton 300, Intel Core i7, RTX 2070, 1TB : £1,499 £1,299 at Currys

Save £200 - This is one of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we've seen already, with a powerful combo of 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 2070 MaxQ GPU, plus a super-fast 144Hz 15.6-inch display and huge 1TB SSD. All for £200 off!