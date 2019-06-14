Copa América 2019 live stream: how to watch every football match online from anywhere

The Copa América, South America's biggest football tournament, heads to Brazil for the first time in 30 years with Chile looking to be crowned champions for the third time in a row. Regardless of where you are on the planet, our guide below for getting a Copa América 2019 live stream will ensure you don’t miss a kick.

While the hosts will be missing talisman Neymar, the tournament won't be short of big name stars from across the continent, with Argentina's Lionel Messi, his Barcelona teammate Luis Suárez and Brazilian/Liverpudlian Roberto Firmino all due to set to be in action.

Copa América 2019 - where and when Copa América 2019 will play out over 26 matches around nine stadiums in five cities across Brazil - from the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo to the iconic Estadio do Maracana in Rio which is set to host the final. As Conmebol, the South American football federation, only has ten members, two other teams are invited from other continents to take part in order to allow a three group tournament structure. This year's guests are Japan and World 2022 hosts Qatar. It all kicks off on Friday, June 15 with the hosts playing Bolivia.

Having failed to mirror his trophy-laden club career with Barcelona on the international stage, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi to once again attempt to end his tournament hoodoo and lead Argentina to some silverware. His country are a long overdue some glory in the competition having not won the Copa América since 1989.

Despite having won the competition twice on the spin, Chile come into the tournament way down the list of favourites according to Betfair , thanks to an ageing side and star player Alexis Sánchez‎ struggling for form at Manchester United.

After recent tournament disappointments, Brazil will be looking to gain ground on their great South American rivals Argentina who have lifted the trophy 14 times in comparison to the samba stars eight triumphs in the Copa America. A major plus for the hosts will be home advantage - they've won the tournament on the four previous occasions that they've held it.

If you want to know where you'll be able to watch every single match, we'll tell you exactly where you can catch them online with our 2019 Copa América live stream guide.

How to watch the 2019 Copa América 2019 from outside your country

Below we have a full rundown of your viewing options for the 2019 Copa América in different countries - check out how to watch in the US (where ESPN+ will be streaming the tournament in its entirety), the UK, Canada and Australia.

The problems start when you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country. Give it a go and you'll quickly find your stream in geo-blocked.

That's super annoying, but not unavoidable. We've found that using a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - to be a handy solution. You select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.

How to watch the Copa América: US live stream

While ESPN has the English language rights to this year's tournament, they won't be broadcasting matches live on TV. Instead the network is offering all 26 matches live online via its streaming service ESPN+. It costs $4.99 per month so pretty darn cheap - which includes access on laptop, desktop, mobile app and TV streamer apps such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And there's no commitment either, you can discontinue the service at any time. Click the link to head to sign up to ESPN+ or learn more about the service If you're outside the US but still want to watch that ESPN+ coverage, then there's the possibility of using a VPN to access it from abroad.

How to stream the Copa América live in the UK

Lesser-known network Premier Sports has beaten all the other traditional UK broadcasters for the rights to show all of the action from Brazil live. You can subscribe for £9.99 per month for SD and HD coverage if you're on Sky or Virgin Media, or £99 per year if you like the sound of its rugby union, rugby league and motorsport offerings, too. Premier Sports also has its own dedicated app which lets you watch all this action on the go. And if you're out of the UK but have subscribed, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to watch Copa América: Canada live stream

TSN is the official English language broadcaster of the tournament for Canada with coverage split across TSN2 and TSN3 for the start of the tournament, before switching to TSN for the crunch later stages. The network will also be offering live streaming to its subscribers via its TSN Go app. Don't get disheartened if you're away from Canada and want to catch the football. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the free World Cup coverage from another location.

How to live stream the 2019 Copa América in Australia

If you fancy watching the South America soccer extravaganza in Australia, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport who have secured exclusive live coverage rights to the tournament. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

2019 Copa América fixtures

Saturday 15th June

Brazil v Bolivia (1:30am BST)

Venezuela v Peru (8:00pm

Argentina v Colombia (11:00pm BST)

Sunday 16th June

Paraguay v Qatar (8:00pm),

Uruguay v Ecuador (11:00pm BST)

Tuesday 18th June

Japan v Chile (00:00am BST)

Bolivia v Peru (10:30pm BST)

Wednesday 19th June

Brazil v Venezuela (1:30am BST)

Colombia v Qatar (10:30pm)

Thursday 20th June

Argentina v Paraguay (1:30am BST)

Friday 21st June

Uruguay v Japan (00:00am BST)

Saturday 22nd June

Ecuador v Chile (00:00am BST)

Peru v Brazil (8:00pm)

Bolivia v Venezuela (8:00pm BST)

Sunday 23rd June

Qatar v Argentina (8:00pm)

Colombia v Paraguay (8:00pm BST)

Tuesday 25th June

Chile v Uruguay (00:00am BST)

Ecuador v Japan (00:00am BST)

Friday 28th June

Quarter-finals

Group A winner v Group B/C third place (1:30am BST)

Group A runner-up v Group B runner-up (8:00pm BST)

Saturday 29th June

Quarter-finals

Group B winner v Group C runner-up (0:00am BST)

Group C winner v Group A/B third place (8:00pm BST)

Wednesday 3rd July

Semi-finals

QF1 winner v QF2 winner (1:30am BST)

Thursday 4th July

Semi-finals

QF3 winner v QF4 winner (1:30am BST)

Saturday 6th July

Third-place play-off

SF1 loser v SF2 loser (8:00pm BST)

Sunday 7th July

Final

SF1 winner v SF2 winner (9pm)