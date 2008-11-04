WIN! The fastest desktop PC on the planet

Today we've exclusively brought you our reviews and benchmarks of the world's fastest PC – the Yoyotech Fi7epower MLK featuring the 3.73GHz quad-core Intel Core i7-965 Extreme Edition worth £3,995. And you'll soon be able to win one courtesy of our colleagues over at PC Plus who have one to give away.

The magazines are offering readers the chance to win a PC built to the same spec as the fastest ever (and that's official) single-CPU computer that the world has ever seen, as we've reviewed here. The PC is also packed with some of the very latest technology, including the new Intel Core i7 965 processor (which is clocked to a staggering 3.73GHz), ATi graphics, 9GB of Corsair memory and one of Intel's latest SSDs. Quite simply, the Fi7epower MLK is like nothing you've ever used before. You should trust us when we say that you want to have one – because we do too!

The machine is the first single-socket PC to break the 100 mark in SPECint, which is one of the toughest and certainly one of the most important CPU benchmarks around. We put it through some rigorous testing as you can see.

The latest issue of PC Plus is available from 18 November from all good newsagents for £5.99, but you can enter now.

And here are the system specs:

CPU: Intel Core i7 processor 965 (clocked to 3.73GHz with quad-core SMT enabled)

Motherboard: Asus P6T Deluxe mainboard

Memory: 9GB Corsair DDR3 performance memory

Primary hard disk: Intel X25-M 80GB SSD boot drive

Secondary hard disk: Samsung F1 1TB data drive

Graphics: ATi Radeon 4870x2 Crossfire graphics accelerator with 2GB GDDR5

Optical drive: LG Blu-ray multiburner

Case: CoolerMaster HAF 932 enthusiast chassis

PSU: CoolerMaster Silent Pro 700 modular power supply unit

Operating system: Microsoft Windows Vista 64 Ultimate

Now read our review of the PC and of the stunning Core i7 Extreme Edition CPU.