Handels shows off PC 'thinner than a book'

The Shuttle DS47 is thinner than a book ... well, a thick book

German computer maker Handels has launched a PC measuring 39mm thick aimed at professional users who control industrial equipment and applications.

The Shuttle DS47 measures 20 x 16.5 x 3.95cm (DWH) - described by the company as "thinner than a book" - and packs in a motherboard with a soldered 1.10GHz dual core Intel Celeron 847 processor, 2.5-inch HDD or SSD with SATA 6 Gbit, up to 16GB DDR3 memory and a full-size mini PCI card. At the front of the machine is an SD card reader.

Connectivity options include 802.11n Wi-Fi and two Gigabit Ethernet connections. Additionally, the fanless model has no moving parts, sports HDMI, DVI-out with a dual display function, two USB 3.0 and four USB 2.0 ports, integrated HD graphics and internal audio.

The model, which can be laid down flat, stood vertical with a stand or wall mounted, has holes that can be used with a Kensington lock to secure the machine.

Handels is also pointing to the DS47's energy efficiency traits, consuming around 10 Watts in idle mode and 22 Watts under load, which is powered by an external 65 Watts power supply.

The Shuttled DS47 is available now for €184 (around £160).