Clearance TV deals at Walmart: 4K TVs starting at just $190

Walmart's clearance sale is happening right now, which means you can find record-low prices on last year's hottest items. It's a fantastic opportunity to score incredible discounts, which include clearance TV deals from top brands like Samsung, LG, Vizio, and more.



Walmart's top TV bargain is the Vizio 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $288. That's a $70 discount and the best price we've found for the Ultra HD TV.



The Vizio TV allows you to watch all your favorite content directly from your smart TV with the ability to stream from Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more. The V-Series TV has Chromecast built-in, which allows you to stream thousands of apps from your phone or tablet directly to your TV. Last but not least, the smart TV is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Siri, and the Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to control your TV and other compatible smart home devices.



Shop more of Walmart's best clearance TV deals below and keep in mind, stocks are limited, so you should take advantage of these amazing discounts while you can.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $328 $288 at Walmart

Get the Vizio 50-inch V-Series TV on sale for $288 at Walmart. The 4K UHD TV offers smart capabilities and has Chromecast built-in which allows you to stream content from your phone to the TV.

The best clearance TV deals from Walmart:

Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV with Built-in DVD Player: $129.99 $99 at Walmart

An excellent budget TV option, the Sceptre 32-inch TV is on sale for just $99 at Walmart. The HD TV includes a built-in DVD player and three HDMI ports.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 $189.99 at Walmart

For a limited time, Walmart has the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV on sale for only $189.99. The Ultra HD TV includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Sceptre 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $499.99 $229.99 at Walmart

Walmart has the Sceptre 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $230.That's a fantastic price for a mid-size TV that features 4K resolution and includes four HDMI ports.

Hisense 50-inch 4K Ultra HDR Roku Smart TV: $279.99 $249.99 at Walmart

You can get the Hisense 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $249.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can easily stream from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more.

Philips 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV: $398 $318 at Walmart

Get the premium Philips 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $318 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can change the channel, find movies, adjust the volume, and more using just your voice.

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $ 899.99 $379.99 at Walmart

You can score a massive $520 price cut on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

LG 60-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV $499.99 $398 at Walmart

This deal is going fast! You can snag the LG 60-inch 4K TV on sale at Walmart for just $398. The UHD TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices completely hands-free.

RCA 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $749.99 $429.99 at Walmart

Walmart has the RCA 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $429.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $797.99 $477.99 at Walmart

The Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV gets a $320 price cut at Walmart. The 4k Ultra HD TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to PurColor technology and offers smart capabilities.

Seiki 70-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $799.99 $599.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a big-screen TV, you can save $200 on the Seiki 70-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

