Cheap TV deals at Walmart: save up to $700 on Samsung, LG, Sceptre, and more

January is a fantastic month to find cheap TV deals, and Walmart is leading the way with incredible discounts on a wide range of 4K TVs. You can find Black-Friday like prices starting at just $199.99 from top brands such as Samsung, LG, Sceptre, and more.

Our top TV bargain is the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $349.99. That's a massive $550 discount and the lowest price we've found for the Ultra HD TV.



This 65-inch TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the 4K Ultra HD picture quality that results in bright, bold colors and sharp contrast. While the Sceptre TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports, which allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. At the price of this TV, it wouldn't hurt to pick up a cheap Roku streaming device that's on sale for just $49.

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $899.99 $349.99 at Walmart

You can score a $550 price cut on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Shop more of Walmart's best cheap TV deals below and keep in mind, stocks are limited, so you should take advantage of these amazing discounts while you can.

Walmart TV deals:

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 $199.99 at Walmart

For a limited time, Walmart has the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV on sale for only $189.99. The Ultra HD TV includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

TCL 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $278 $248 at Walmart

Walmart has the TCL 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $248 at Walmart. The Ultra HD TV has the Roku experience built in which allows you access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV shows.

Hisense 58-inch 4K Ultra HDR Roku Smart TV: $398 $298.99 at Walmart

You can get the Hisense 58-inch 4K TV on sale for just $298.99 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can easily stream from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $797.99 $477.99 at Walmart

The Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV gets a $320 price cut at Walmart. The 4k Ultra HD TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to PurColor technology and offers smart capabilities.

Element 70-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $798 $499.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a big-screen TV, you can get the Element 70-inch 4K TV on sale for just $500 at Walmart. The Ultra HD TV delivers a premium picture with vivid colors and sharper images and has the Roku experience built in.

LG 65-inch 8 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV: $1,499.99 $796.99 at Walmart

The feature-packed LG 65-inch 4K smart TV gets a whopping $700 price cut at Walmart. The NanoCell TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience, and ThinQ AI technology allows your TV to become a smart home hub.

