Cheap laptop deals: prices starting at just $189.99 at the Best Buy 3-day sale

Upgrade your machine and save money with these cheap laptop deals from Best Buy's 3-day sale. Starting today through Sunday, you can score huge discounts on a range of laptops with prices starting at just $189.99 from brands like Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and more.

Some highlighted laptop deals include the best-selling Dell Inspiron 7000 on sale for $629.99, this 11-inch HP Chromebook marked down to just $189.99, and a massive $300 discount on the Lenovo Yoga 9i.



If you're interested in laptop-tablet hybrids, Best Buy has the powerful Surface Pro 7 on sale for $599 (was $959), and the budget Lenovo Duet Chromebook discounted down to only $249.



See more of the top cheap laptop deals from Best Buy below, and keep in mind, these offers end on Sunday at midnight, so you should act fast before it's too late.

Cheap laptop deals at Best Buy

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $219 $189 at Best Buy

You can pick up up this cheap Chromebook for just $189 at Best Buy's 3-day sale. The 11.6-inch HP laptop features 4GB of RAM, 32GB eMMC flash memory, and an Intel Celeron processor.

Lenovo Duet Chromebook 10.1-inch tablet and keyboard: $299 $249 at Best Buy

The Lenovo Duet is the ultimate answer to cheap flexibility. As a 10.1-inch tablet, you are sacrificing a little screen space, but with the additional keyboard accessory, you can easily turn this device into a conventional laptop as well. Not to mention the 128GB of storage space under the hood.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $599. The powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Dell Inspiron 14 7000 2-in-1 Laptop: $729.99 $629.99 at Best Buy

The best-selling Dell Inspiron 7000 is on sale for $629.99 at the Best Buy 3-day sale. The 2-in-1 laptop features a 14-inch touch screen display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: $699.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

The sleek Microsoft Surface laptop Go is on sale for $649.99 at Best Buy. The ultra-thin laptop features a 12-inch touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i5 processor.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop: $1,379.99 $1,079.99 at Best Buy

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is on sale for $1,079.99 at Best Buy. You're getting a 14-inch Full HD multitouch screen display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor.

