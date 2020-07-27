Cheap laptop deals: save up to $300 on Lenovo laptops at Best Buy's back to school sale

If you're looking for a cheap laptop deal to start off the new school year, then you've come to the right place. For a limited time, students can save an extra $100 on select Lenovo laptops at Best Buy. This allows you to save up to $300 on Lenovo's best-selling models like the Lenovo Yoga and ThinkPad laptop.



To receive the additional $100 in savings, you must sign up for student deals here. Once you're a member, you'll see the total discount applied to your laptop at checkout. This deal also includes free goodies for students like an Amazon Smart Plug and a 6-month trial of Trend Micro Internet Security software - a $55 total value.



Shop Best Buy's Lenovo laptop deals below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Lenovo laptop deals:

Lenovo Yoga C740 15.6-inch Laptop: $849.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Students can score a $250 discount on the Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 laptop. A fantastic price, the versatile laptop features a 15.6-inch touch-screen display and packs 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an Intel Core i5-10210U processor.

View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga 13.3-inch Laptop: $899.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Perfect for students, you can snag the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga convertible notebook on sale for $649.99. The compact laptop features a 13.3-inch Full HD multitouch display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor.

View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C940 14-inch Laptop: $1,599.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for more power, students can save $300 on the Lenovo Yoga C940 convertible 2-in-1 laptop. The powerful laptop features a 360° flip-and-fold design and packs a 4K Ultra HD touch-screen display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor.

View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C940 15.6-inch Laptop: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy also has the 15.6-inch Yoga C940 on sale for $1,399.99. The 2-in-1 laptop packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor that's paired with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD.

View Deal

See more laptop bargains with our roundup of the best laptops under $500 or our selection of the best cheap laptop deals and sales around right now.



Shop more offers with our roundup of the best back to school sales and learn more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 event.