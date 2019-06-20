Canada vs Netherlands live stream: how to watch today's Women's World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

While both Canada and the Netherlands have already claimed their place in the next round of the Women's World Cup 2019 , today's match between the two is far from insignificant. Read on to find out how you can catch an Canada vs Netherlands live stream from anywhere around the world with our instructions below.

Live stream Canada vs Netherlands - where and when Today's match takes place at the 21,029-capacity Stade Auguste-Delaune in Rennes, the capital city of Brittany, northwest France. Kick-off is at 6pm CET, meaning a 5pm BST start for viewers in the UK. For Canada fans that's a 9am PT, 12pm ET, start.

As well as acting as a decider for who wins Group E, today's result will determine the two teams' paths in the knockout stage. While the winner will play Japan in their next game, whoever loses today's match will face tournament favorites USA - a showdown no team will fancy at this stage of the competition.

A key feature of today's match will be how the two main opposing strikers fair. Canada's Christine Sinclair has so far failed to score in the tournament, while Dutch hotshot Vivianne Miedema notched twice against Cameroon to became her country's all-time top scorer at the age of just 22.

Don't miss any of the action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of Canada vs Netherlands wherever you are in the world.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup: Canada live stream

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

Live stream Canada vs Netherlands in the US

Fox Sports have the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services. If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 9am PT and 12pm ET.

As well as opening up your viewing options for the Women's World Cup, using a VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

How to stream today's match in the UK

The good news for those looking to watch Canada take on the Netherlands in the UK is that today's match and all other games of the 2019 Women's World Cup are to be shown free-to-air as the BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament. You'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's match will be live on BBC's Red Button service, with coverage starting at 4.45pm. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's coverage of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

How to watch Canada vs Netherlands: live stream in Australia

While all matches involving Australia, (plus the quarter finals, semi-finals and final), will be available for free for viewers in Australia on SBS and the World Game online service, this match isn't. If you're looking to tune to Canada vs Netherlands in Oz, Optus Sport will be showing the game in the region, which means you'll need a subscription which currently costs $14.99 per month, but will give you access to every match of the tournament live. Whichever option you go for, prepare yourself for a late start as kick off is at 2am AEST in the early hours of Friday morning. Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch an Canada vs Netherlands live stream in New Zealand