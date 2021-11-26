The best Black Friday sales: A-Z list of all the top retailers for 2021

Black Friday sales are now well underway. As it can be hard to keep track of everything that's going on through the day, we've picked out all the best offers from the top retailers this year and put them in this easy to browse A-Z list. You can scroll through all the sales below, or use the navigation menu to see if your favourite retailer has a sale live now. Don't see them yet? We're adding more throughout the day so do keep checking in.

Some of the best Black Friday sales happening right now include Amazon, where you can save up to 50% off Echo Show, Echo Dot, Kindle and more. Those after even more tech bargains will want to head to Best Buy where 4K TVs start at just $99.99 and there's $150 to save on the MacBook Air. Or, for something completely different, the Adidas Black Friday sale has up to 50% off trainers, tracksuits, hoodies and more.

That's just a small snapshot of the best bargains out there right now and you can find many more in this glossary of all the Black Friday sales. If you're more interested in specifically finding the very best individual offers, head to our Black Friday deals hub instead, where we're curating all the most exciting discounts in electronics, gaming, kitchenware, homeware, toys, sport and much more.

A-Z of Black Friday sales: retailer glossary

Our guide to this year's Black Friday sales will expand over throughout November as more top retailers launch their holiday shopping events. You can either browse the guide alphabetically for information about everything that's happening this year, or use the navigation menu on the side of the page to jump to any retailers you're specifically interested in.

A - E

Adidas: get 50% off trainers, tracksuits, hoodies and more Adidas: get 50% off trainers, tracksuits, hoodies and more

The Adidas Black Friday sale is now well underway with savings of up to 50% available on trainers, sweatpants, hoodies and more.

Adorama: up to $400 of Sony and Canon camera bundles Adorama: up to $400 of Sony and Canon camera bundles

Photography and videography equipment have been given some of the most significant discounts in the Black Friday sale at Adorama. That's not all, though, as it's also a good place to shop for an assortment of gadgets and other electronics.

Amazon: save up to 50% off Echo Show, Echo Dot, Kindle and more Amazon: save up to 50% off Echo Show, Echo Dot, Kindle and more

Amazon always goes big for Black Friday and it's guaranteed to be very similar for 2021. We're expecting their Black Friday sales to start in early November and steadily ramp up to the big day itself. You can also shop the Epic Deals promotion until the end of the month.

Apple: get a gift card of up to $75 when you buy an eligible product Apple: get a gift card of up to $75 when you buy an eligible product

Apple products are guaranteed to be some of the biggest items in this year's Black Friday sales. Go directly to the manufacturer and you get a $50 gift card when buying the iPhone or a $75 gift with the AirPods.

Best Buy: 4K TVs from $99.99 and save $150 on the MacBook Air Best Buy: 4K TVs from $99.99 and save $150 on the MacBook Air

The Black Friday sale at Best Buy is now in full swing with savings across dozens of categories. Some of the top deals you can buy today include a MacBook Air for $849, a 70-inch Samsung TV for $599.99 and an Amazon Fire Stick 4K for $24.99,

Dell: up to $300 off XPS, Inspiron and Alienware laptops Dell: up to $300 off XPS, Inspiron and Alienware laptops

Dell has held rolling Cyber Sales over recent weeks in the builds up to its Black Friday sales. For the main event, though, you can find big price cuts of up to $300 on Inspiron and XPS laptops, as well as discounted high-end gaming monitors and gaming laptops.

F - J

GameStop: up to 60% off this year's best games GameStop: up to 60% off this year's best games

As well as Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch bundles, GameStop has some huge discounts on many top games. You can find Guardians of the Galaxy for just $26.99, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39.99 and Back 4 Blood for $24.99.

Google: get the Google Nest Mini for just $24.99 Google: get the Google Nest Mini for just $24.99

Along with discounts on various pieces of smart home tech such as the Nest Mini, Nest Hub and Google Wifi, you can also get the Pixel 5a with 5G for $399. Savings of up to $200 on the Pixel 6 are also available when you activate an unlimited plan with Verizon.

HP: save up to 77% on laptops with free shipping HP: save up to 77% on laptops with free shipping

HP is always good for affordable laptops, desktops, monitors and various other PC peripherals. The Black Friday flash sale features some of the lowest prices of the year on Chromebooks, laptops, desktops and monitors - including some limited-time doorbusters.

K - P

Lego: exclusive Lego sets and discounts now live Lego: exclusive Lego sets and discounts now live

The official Lego store can keep you well-stocked with the latest sets, miniatures and accessories. This Black Friday you can get a free Luke Skywalker Lightsaber when you buy the Lego Star Wars AT-AT and pick up other sets from $7.99.

Lenovo: laptop deals starting from just $99 Lenovo: laptop deals starting from just $99

Some excellent Black Friday doorbuster deals are already available with discounts of up to 77% on Chromebooks, laptops and tablets. Expect further reductions throughout the day with deals on more Lenovo laptops, tablets and smart home gear as well.

Microsoft: Surface Pro 7+ and Type Cover bundle from $699 Microsoft: Surface Pro 7+ and Type Cover bundle from $699

There are some big savings up for grabs on various Surface models in the Black Friday sales at Microsoft. As well as Surface Pro 7+ and Type Cover bundle for $699, there's $200 off the Surface Laptop Go and Surface Laptop 4.

Newegg: low prices on PC tech and electronics Newegg: low prices on PC tech and electronics

Your one-stop-shop for PC components, peripherals and pre-built machines. Newegg has dozens of PC components, peripherals and other tech items discounted in its Black Friday sale. A Price Protection promise also applies, so if anything you buy is cheaper before November 30 you'll get refunded the difference.

Ninja: save $150 on blenders, air fryers and coffee makers Ninja: save $150 on blenders, air fryers and coffee makers

Air fryers, pressure cookers and blenders are some of the most popular items in the Ninja range and all feature in this year's Black Friday sales. You can find savings of up to $150 on select products and use the code 'DEAL15' to get 15% off sitewide.

Oculus: buy an Oculus Quest 2 and get $50 game credit Oculus: buy an Oculus Quest 2 and get $50 game credit

The Oculus Quest 2 only launched at the end of last year so it's not a surprise that it hasn't been discounted for Black Friday. Still, the inclusion of $50 of game credit is a neat little freebie to get your games library growing from day one.

R - V

Razer: up to 50% off gaming laptops and peripherals Razer: up to 50% off gaming laptops and peripherals

As one of the biggest names in the world of gaming laptops and PC peripherals, we were fully expecting Razer to go big in the Black Friday sales. With up to 50% off, it's a great opportunity to save money on a Blade laptop, as well as the ever-popular Deathadder mice and Kraken headsets.

Samsung: save $1000s on TVs, mobiles and appliances Samsung: save $1000s on TVs, mobiles and appliances

There are cheap tablets, smartwatches, headphones and appliances all up for grabs. You can also find great prices on some of the best flagship smartphones and TVs on the market – often with a nice freebie included. Head on over to check out Black Friday sale before it ends on Sunday.

Target: up to 60% off toys, electronics and fashion Target: up to 60% off toys, electronics and fashion

Mega-retailer Target has a far-reaching Black Friday sale that features discounts of up to 60% across toys, electronics and fashion. Top picks include a 65-inch TV for $499, the Apple AirPods Pro for $189 and NERF blasters from $20.

W - Z

Walmart: Deals for Days sale now live Walmart: Deals for Days sale now live

Walmart has run a number of Black Friday sales over the last few weeks but now we've hit the big day the majority of deals have now dropped. You can find some terrific prices for Windows laptops, cheap 4K TVs, air fryers and more.

Wayfair: save up to 80% across the home Wayfair: save up to 80% across the home

With furniture for every room and accessories for every interior, you'll find some excellent decor available at Wayfair now and over Black Friday at up to 80% off.