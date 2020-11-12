Black Friday preview: the Apple AirPods Pro hit lowest sale price ever at Amazon

The Black Friday deals event is just weeks away but Amazon is giving us a preview with a fantastic discount on the Apple AirPods Pro. Right now, you can get the AirPods Pro on sale for $194 (was $249). That's a $55 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the wireless earbuds.



If you're looking for a slightly lower price tag, Amazon also has the 2019 AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $129.

Early Black Friday deal:

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $194 at Amazon

You can snag the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for a record-low price of $194 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $129 at Amazon

You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $129 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

The 2019 AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the AirPods Pro and a fantastic early Black Friday deal to snag before the madness of the official Black Friday Amazon sale officially begins.

Not in the US? See the best AirPods Pro deals in your region below.