Black Friday Laptop Deals Under $299

Black Friday is finally here! The massive savings event is upon us and we're here to sift through the clutter and help you snag your next laptop and a bargain price. We're seeing huge savings to be had on laptops of ll kinds, from Chromebooks to 2-in-1 foldables.

Whether you're after a laptop that'll enable you to work on the go or a durable laptop you sling in your backpack and power through your classes there's a deal out there for you. If you're a little unsure of what laptop might be best for you, our best laptop for students and our best business laptops are worth checking out.

With so many deals flooding the market it can be overwhelming to even start your search, but we're here with our list of the best laptop deals under $299 this Black Friday.



Check out our list of the Best Black Friday Macbook deals if you're after Apple's premium laptops.

(opens in new tab) HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: was $98 now $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Laptops don't get much cheaper than this. Of course, you only get a very basic device for this sort of money, but this is a smart buy if you need a capable machine for light use or schoolwork. There's enough power to handle that, a robust shell to keep it protected and a 10-hour battery life that means it'll last the day.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook: was $179 now $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's early Black Friday deals include the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook at just $99. These hybrid devices usually come at a premium, so the fact you can get one for around $100 is fantastic value for money. It's an affordable laptop that can cover your basic computing needs and also offer the flexibility of a tablet when needed for doodling or streaming media.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook: was $189 now $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want a super-cheap 2-in-1 Chromebook this Black Friday, Best Buy has you covered. The Flex 3 won't be winning any beauty contests with its thick screen bezels, but it's an excellent choice of starter laptop for a younger kid who needs a computer for homework and watching YouTube videos.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 1i: was $249.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Our favorite super-cheap laptop deal from the early Best Buy Black Friday sale is this Lenovo IdeaPad marked down to just $99.99. If you've got a small budget and would prefer a Windows machine over a Chromebook, then this is the one to go for to handle all your basic day-to-day computing needs. It also comes with a slightly larger 14-inch display, which is rarely seen at such a low price.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 315: $179 $149 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Consider upgrading to this Acer Chromebook 315 if you'd prefer a laptop with a larger screen at a low price. This is still a basic device to the option above but comes with a 15.6-inch display, so it's less portable but still an affordable pick for school work and light use. It's still tough and reasonably light, plus it has a battery life of around 12 hours, so a good choice if you're carrying it around with you all day.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Chromebook 4: $229 $160.98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $69 – We would usually avoid recommending the Samsung Chromebook 4 as it tends to be much more expensive than similar devices, but the current discount means it's one of the best laptop deals available today. It's still a very basic machine best suited to light use, web browsing and school work but it impresses with a considerable battery life of over 10 hours. Great if you need a long-lasting and easily portable device.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop: was $259.99 now $163.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're on a budget and looking for a Chromebook that will not only serve you well but for a bargain this i the one for you! This HP Chromebook is designed with remote work and learning in mind, with Media-Tek Integrated graphics that will seamlessly switch between working, gaming and connecting with friends. The anti-glare 11-inch screen will stream your movies beautifully, and the 15 hour battery means you'll gaming, watching and working uninterrupted.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $179 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

2-in-1 laptops usually come at a premium compared to traditional devices. Because of that, you tend to pay more money just to end up with a more versatile but inferior device. This HP Chromebook 14 at Walmart mitigates that issue significantly after the $120 saving. Sure, it's still not a high-performance laptop, but it's powerful enough to get through basic use, light work, video streaming and more - all with the flexibility and versatility of a touchscreen you can use like a tablet.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $249.99 $184 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for the best cheap 2-in-1 laptop deal this week, you can't go wrong with the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for under $200 at Amazon. It's an affordable device that covers your basic computing needs and also offers the flexibility of a tablet. This machine is great for those who would prefer the usability of an 11.6-inch touchscreen or a better viewing experience when streaming media. It also has a decent battery life of 10 hours.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5: was $379.99 now $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Aspire 5 comes equipped with 11th Gen Intel core i3 Dual Core processor to enable you to game, create and stay connected with ease. This sleek laptop is perfect for students and professionals alike with dual microphones and an HD webcam, and has Alexa built in so you can ask a question, create lists and play music without moving a finger from the spacious keyboard.

(opens in new tab) HP 15z: was $469.99 now $249.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Here's the best way to spend less than $300 on a laptop for light use, schoolwork and more. Components are definitely more entry-level with the AMD Athlon processor inside, but that's a fair and understandable compromise at this price. Still, there's enough power here for basic work tasks, light admin and everyday browsing, while 8GB of RAM ensures performance remains solid.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5: was $380 now $266.12 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another excellent Flex-series Chromebook from Lenovo, the Flex 5 offers a 13.3-inch touchscreen coupled with a hybrid laptop-tablet design that lets you go from working at your desk to watching Netflix in bed faster than you can say 'oh, that's a good deal'.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Chromebook Plus V2: was $499.99 now $289 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

An impressive $210 discount on this 2-in-1 ultra-lightweight laptop. The Chromebook Plus V2 comes with a dual camera and a built-in pen that will never need charging. This is a huge plus for students taking notes, editing, or signing documents and artists planning to whack this device into tablet mode to draw. Get bang for your buck with this versatile bit of kit!



(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 317: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A straightforward midrange Chromebook that offers sound performance at a reasonable price with no bells or whistles to speak of. A large 17.3-inch touchscreen makes productivity flow, and Wi-Fi 6 support means your downloads will be as fast as your internet allows.

