Black Friday deal drops Samsung's 60-inch QLED TV to just $798 - the lowest price ever

Black Friday TV deals are dropping earlier than ever, which means you can score record-low prices right now and avoid the madness of the official November sale. If you're looking for a premium display, we've just spotted this Samsung 60-inch QLED TV on sale for just $797.99 (was $999.99) at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen for a QLED display.

Black Friday QLED TV deal

Image Samsung 60-inch Q60A Series QLED 4K Smart TV: $999.99 $797.99 at Amazon

Save $202 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals include Samsung's 60-inch QLED TV that's on sale for only $797.99. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and an incredible deal for a stunning QLED display. The Samsung set delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, which produces over a billion shades of brilliant color. You're also getting smart capabilities, a sleek, slim design, and Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control. View Deal

The Samsung Q60A series TV delivers a stunning picture with bold colors and intense blacks thanks to the Dual LED backlighting and Quantum Dot technology. The QLED TV is powered by the Quantum Processor 4K Lite that's coupled with Adaptive Sound for a cinema-like picture experience. You're also getting an ultra-sleek, slim design and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in for hands-free control.



