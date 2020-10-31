Black Friday preview at Best Buy: last day to shop early deals on TVs, laptops, and more

Best Buy is kicking things off early with a three-day Black Friday sale that ends today. The retailer is offering incredible early Black Friday deals on its best-selling items, including TVs, laptops, headphones, appliances, and smart home devices. To help you sort through all the bargains, we've rounded up the top offers from the Best Buy Black Friday sale.

Our top Black Friday deal picks include this 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $529.99 (was $749.99), the best-selling Powerbeats Pro marked down to a record-low price of $199.99, and the Amazon Echo Dot back to its Prime Day sale price of $18.99.



Best Buy's early Black Friday sale also includes big discounts on popular appliances like a $60 price cut on the Keurig coffee maker and the iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for only $299.99 (was $499.99).



Shop more of the best bargains from the Best Buy three-day sale and keep in mind these incredible Black Friday deals end today.

Best Buy Black Friday deals:

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation: $39.99 $18.99 at Best Buy

The 3rd generation Echo Dot is back down to its lowest ever price right now, with Best Buy's Black Friday deals bringing the smart speaker back down to $18.99. We first saw this price last week over Prime Day, but you've got another couple of days to pick up this excellent offer this week.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for $29.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve coffee maker: $129.99 $69 at Best Buy

A great gift idea, the best-selling Keurig coffee maker, gets a massive $60 discount at the Best Buy early Black Friday sale. The single-serve coffee maker can brew a 12-oz. cup in less than one minute and features a strength control so you can make your coffee exactly how you like.

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has the Insignia 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $99.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $199.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

You're not getting a $10 Echo Show like the bundle below here, but you are saving $60 on the Ring Video Doorbell 3, and picking up the smart doorbell for its lowest price yet no less.

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds, you can snag the Powerbeats Pro on sale for just $159.99 at Best Buy. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD smart TV: $379.99 $259.99 at Best Buy

If you'd prefer to get your hands on an Amazon eco-system enabled TV, check out this $120 saving on a Toshiba 4K TV at Best Buy this week. Fire TV is built-in with this Toshiba, as is Amazon Alexa, and you're even getting some pretty advanced features here like Dolby Vision HDR.

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $278 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have dropped down to $278 in Best Buy's Black Friday deals this week. That's an excellent discount on the industry-leading headphones that only hit the shelves in August. Plus, it's the cheapest we've seen so far. Hurry, though, this offer will expire on Sunday.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch Laptop: $449.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on this core i3 laptop from Lenovo, perfect for personal use or light professional requirements. With up to 7.5 hours of battery life, you can relax and enjoy your time browsing without the stress of keeping a charger to hand.

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum: $499.99 $299 at Best Buy

Tired of vacuuming the floors? So were we until we got a robot vacuum. The Roomba features a compatible app so you can clean your floors from anywhere, and it's on sale for just $299 in this early Black Friday deal.

Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a 70-inch 4K TV, you can score a massive $229 discount on this premium Samsung 70-inch smart TV. This stunning set features a voice remote and the picture is engineered to reduce glare and enhance color, providing a vibrant picture no matter where you sit.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB): $959 $599 at Best Buy

You're getting a Black Type cover worth $129 by itself bundled into this awesome tablet deal on a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy today. That means you're not only getting a great Windows tablet here, but also full laptop functionality if you choose. It's also a decent price on this spec - a 10th gen Intel Core i3, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD to be precise.

More Best Buy Black Friday deals

