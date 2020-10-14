Best Prime Day Apple deals day two: iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBooks, more

AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more - they're all included in our roundup of the best Prime Day Apple deals that are available today. The Amazon Prime Day sale is winding down, so this might be your last chance to score huge savings on Apple's best-selling devices.



Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

The best Prime Day Apple deals include the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for a record-low price of $199, and the best-selling Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for just $169.99, and the 2019 Apple AirPods on sale for $114.99.

If you're looking for Apple computing deals, Amazon has a bonus $50 coupon on the 2020 MacBook Air, which drops the price down to $849.99, and you can find a $30 price cut on the latest model Apple iPad.



See more of the best Prime Day Apple deals that are still available below, and keep in mind, most of these offers will end today, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

The best Prime Day Apple deals:

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $169 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $169. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm smartwatch that features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS: $399 $384.99 at Amazon

You can score a rare $15 price cut on the all-new Apple Watch 6 at Amazon. The Series 6 smartwatch features blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and is available in the new Product Red, Navy, Pink, Black, or White sport band.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $114.99 at Amazon

You can score a $44 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: $199 $149.98 at Amazon

You can also pick up a pair of AirPods with the wireless charging case for $149.98 right now. That's perfect if you've already got some Qi chargers laying around, as it's definitely a more convenient way of keeping your buds juiced up.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

Just ahead of the Prime Day sale, Amazon has the 2019 AirPods Pro on sale for an all-time low price of $199. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

iPad 8th generation 2020: $329 $299 at Amazon

You can snag the 32GB 8th generation iPad on sale for $299 just ahead of Amazon Prime Day. That's a $30 discount and the best price we've found for the 32GB tablet.

Apple iPad Mini (2019): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 and bag yourself the small but mighty IPad Mini in the latest iPad Prime Day sales. Sure, it's over a year old now, but that A12 Bionic chip that's nestled under its diminutive hood is still very powerful indeed, and the 10-hours of battery life is also absolutely fantastic.

2020 Apple MacBook Air: $999 $749.99 at Amazon

Quick - the MacBook Air is available for just $749.99 right now - that's a stunning discount thanks to a $100 price cut plus an extra $50 off at checkout. That's some serious value for money, even without the early Prime Day discount.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch with 512GB SSD: $2,399 $2,079 at Amazon

Take home best MacBook Pro has rolled out in years for less. This 16-inch model may be the base configuration, with 512GB of storage and a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 chip, but it's still more than powerful enough for content creators and 3D designers alike.

