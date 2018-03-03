The best phone of 2018 in UAE: Top smartphones tested and ranked

Update: There were lots of new phones announced at MWC2018 including the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, the Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact as well as an entire range from HMD such as the Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 7 Plus amongst others. We will update this guide as and when we receive and test these phones out. Do expect a lot of changes in the next couple of months.

Thinking of buying a new phone? We've got the best smartphones of the moment listed here – with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus handsets duking it out with the iPhone and Huawei Mate 10 Pro for the top spot. Click the dropdown above to see the full list!

We've spent hours whittling the contenders down to the top, and we take into account the power, specs, design and, most importantly, value for money of each handset.

Let's get straight into it the list - our top phone right now is the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, but have a browse through our list to see which suits you best.

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8

A brilliant phone for camera and stylus fans alike

Release date: September 2017 | Weight: 195g | Dimensions: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm | OS: Android 7.1.1 | Screen size: 6.3-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2630 | CPU: Exynos 8895 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB | Battery: 3,300mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Amazing performance

Impressive camera

Expensive

Weak speaker

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is an incredibly impressive phablet that's perfect for anyone who wants a productive, powerful device and that makes it our top phone.

It's got one of the best displays, one of the top cameras, and an excellent mix of speed and performance under the finger, while the S Pen is a real differentiator in a sea of similar phones.

It's an expensive phone too – only just behind the iPhone X in terms of out-and-out cost. But it's a better choice than the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus – its nearest competitor in terms of overall size and quality – if you want to be able to jot things down in an instant and take beautiful bokeh photos, as well as splash the phone in water.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 camera?

Also consider: The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, with similar dimensions, a lower cost and longer-lasting battery is where we'd point you. It only has one camera sensor and the S Pen is absent, but many people could happily live with that.