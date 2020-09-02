Best Lowe's Labor Day sales: save on appliances, furniture, and garden deals

Lowe's Labor Day sales are here to offer up big savings on a range of smart home products, furniture, appliances, and outdoor items. Whether you're renovating the kitchen, kitting out the house with the latest smart tech, or looking to score a last minute saving on garden furniture, there's plenty of deals to take advantage of here.

We're bringing you the very best Lowe's Labor Day sales, and keeping this page updated with all the latest savings. So bookmark and stay tuned, because new offers are being added all the time and we're bringing you the highest quality deals right here.

Savings are reaching 40% off at Lowe's right now, and we're only seeing the very start of the Labor Day sales. That means there's plenty more to look forward to, but if you spot a deal you love here we'd go for it - a lot of these offers will last through the Labor Day celebrations, so there's no guarantee something better will come along. You can also shop all the latest offers direct at Lowe's as well.

The best Labor Day sales at Lowe's

Up to 40% off select smart home items from $9.99 at Lowe's

From Google Nest and Home products to Tile, Lenovo, and Amazon Echo, there's plenty of big brand names on sale at Lowe's right now. Plus, you can save on kids smart backpacks, tablets, and smart lights as well.

Up to 40% off appliances at Lowe's

You'll find everything from ranges to refrigerators, dishwashers to microwaves on offer at Lowe's right now. That means big savings if you're looking to kit out your kitchen with some upgraded appliances this Labor Day.

Big savings on home decor and furniture at Lowe's

Lowe's is discounting a range of home decor items in its Labor Day sales, with savings on everything from large furniture items like couches, beds, and kids desks. Plus, you'll find plenty of decor discounts as well with a range of rugs, mirrors and wall art also on sale.

Save 10% on kitchen fittings at Lowe's

Whether you're searching for the perfect faucet or cabinets, you'll find a massive range of kitchen fittings available for less in the Lowe's Labor Day sales.

Bathroom furniture and fixtures up to 40% off at Lowe's

There's also a range of bathroom furniture and fixtures available for up to 40% off at Lowe's right now. From toilets to vanity counters, shower sets to faucets you'll find everything you need to make that renovation a little easier on the wallet.

Lighting and ceiling fans up to 33% off at Lowe's

There's a range of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans available with discounts reaching 33% off in Lowe's Labor Day sales. Plus, you can save on both indoor and outdoor lighting here as well.

5% off select grills at Lowe's

If you're looking to squeeze just one more BBQ out of the summer, or you're after a discount before next year rolls around, you'll find a small 5% discount taking a good chunk of cash off the price of these outdoor grills at Lowe's.

Big savings on patio furniture at Lowe's

While you're making the most of the new grill, why not spruce up the patio with these savings on everything from gazebos to dining sets.

Save up to 41% on tools at Lowe's

Whether you're after a new power drill, or simply a fresh screwdriver, you'll find a massive range of tools on offer at Lowe's in these Labor Day sales. Plus, you can save up to 41% on select items right now, offering up some big discounts.

