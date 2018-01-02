Best deals and offers on Xiaomi phones in India

As the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi expands from selling through Flipkart, Amazon India and mi.com, some of the best deals on Xiaomi phones have been announced. Recent reports suggest that Xiaomi is the top smartphone seller in India. Thanks to its affordable Redmi line of devices, Xiaomi has managed to ship millions of smartphones in India so far.

You probably know where you can get Xiaomi smartphones from, but do you know what the best deals on these are?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi's most expensive phone yet, the Mi Mix 2 is a gorgeous smartphone. It's the kind of device that stands out in the crowd. The Mi Mix 2 features a 5.99-inch display that's packed in a ceramic chassis. With almost no bezels, this large display is packed in a rather compact form factor.

Launched at Rs 37,999 on Flipkart, the Mi Mix 2 is available at an extra discount of Rs 2,000, bringing the price down to Rs 35,999.

Customers with Axis Bank credit cards are eligible for extra 5% off if they buy the Mi Mix 2 from Flipkart. Along with this, interested buyers can get upto Rs 20,000 off on exchanging their old smartphones.

Buy Mi Mix 2 (128GB) @ Flipkart @ Rs 35,999

The Mi Mix 2 features a 5.99-inch IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1080 pixels. It comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and 4-axis optical image stabilisation. Along with this, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 with 6GB and 128GB ROM. Xiaomi has provided a 3,400 mAh battery on board the Mix 2, which easily lasts a day and then some.

Lastly, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is also selling on the company's Mi Home and Mi partner stores for Rs. 32,999.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is phablet with a 6.44-inch display. It is priced at Rs. 15,999 (earlier Rs 16,999) and is available from mi.com, Amazon India and Flipkart. While there is no difference in prices on these sites, the device does come with some offers.

If you buy the Mi Max 2 from Flipkart using an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, you will get a discount of 5%. However, the maximum discount has been limited to Rs. 200. Apart from this, if you exchange your previous phone on Flipkart, you will get up to Rs 15,000 off.

Buy Mi Max 2 (64GB) @ Flipkart @ Rs. 15,999

On Amazon India, the Mi Max 2 (64GB) is retailing for Rs 15,999 and users will also get 15% cashback if they buy via Amazon Pay Balance.

Buy Mi Max 2 (64GB) @ Amazon India @ Rs 15,999

Xiaomi's own mi.com is offering up to 100GB additional 4G data to Reliance Jio users on purchasing the Mi Max 2. Mi.com is also offering free 12-months subscription of Hungama Music.

To recall, the Mi Max 2 comes with a 6.44-inch display, Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 12MP primary camera, 5MP secondary camera and a huge 5,300mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi A1

Coming to the recently launched Android One device from Xiaomi, the Mi A1 has been priced at Rs. 14,999. Although this is a recent launch, the company has already cut its price to Rs. 13,999.

Further, Flipkart is offering a 5% discount if you buy the device using an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Again, the maximum discount has been capped at Rs. 200. This time, Xiaomi has a partnership with Airtel as well, to offer an additional 200GB of 4G data to Airtel customers. Additionally, users can also get up to Rs 14,000 off on exchange of their old phones if they purchase the Mi A1.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is an Android One device that comes with a 5.5-inch display, Snapdragon 625 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, a dual 12MP camera setup, 5MP front camera and a 3,080mAh battery.

Buy Mi A1 (Gold) @ Flipkart @ Rs 14,999

Buy Mi A1 (Black) @ Flipkart @ Rs 14,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The Redmi Note 4 is Xiaomi’s highest selling device in India and also the fastest Xiaomi device to cross the 1 million sales mark. Coming to the pricing, the Redmi Note 4 is available in two variants. They are priced as follows: 3GB RAM/32GB ROM at Rs. 9,999 and 4GB RAM/64GB ROM at Rs. 11,999. Previously, there were three variants of the Note 4. The 2GB RAM/32GB GB storage variant has since then been discontinued and replaced by the 3GB RAM version, with a permanent price drop of Rs 1,000.

As a general offer, Reliance Jio users will get 30GB free 4G data on buying the Redmi Note 4. If you buy the device from mi.com, you will get free 12-months subscription of Hungama Music, and Rs. 500 cashback in the form of Supercash when you pay using Mobikwik.

Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 11,000 off on exchanging your old device for the Redmi Note 4. Apart from this, users who pay with an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card will get an additional discount of Rs. 200.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes with a 5.5-inch display, Snapdragon 625 processor, 2GB / 3GB / 4GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera, 5MP secondary camera and a 4,100mAh battery.

Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (32 GB) @ Flipkart @ Rs 9,999

Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (64 GB) @ Flipkart @ Rs 11,999

Xiaomi Redmi 4

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is the budget offering from Xiaomi selling at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/16GB storage variant, Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Amazon India has four offers for this device, starting with 30GB additional data for Reliance Jio users and 12-months subscription of Hungama Music.

On mi.com, you can get 12-months subscription of Hungama Music and Rs. 500 cashback in the form of Supercash if you pay with Mobikwik.

The budget Redmi 4 comes with a 5-inch display, Snapdragon 435 processor, 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 16GB/32GB/64GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera, 5MP secondary camera and a 4,100mAh battery.

Buy Xiaomi Redmi 4 (16 GB) @ Amazon @ Rs 6,999

Buy Xiaomi Redmi 4 (32 GB) @ Amazon @ Rs 8,999

Buy Xiaomi Redmi 4 (64 GB) @ Amazon @ 10,999

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A 32GB storage variant was launched on August 29 in India. The initial launch of the device was in March. The new Redmi 4A has been priced at Rs. 6,999.

As the Redmi 4A is already priced competitively, it does not come with many offers. Reliance Jio users will get 30GB additional data on buying the Redmi 4A. Apart from this, Amazon is offering up to 70% off on selected cases and covers.

To recall, the Redmi 4A comes with a 5-inch display, Snapdragon 425 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera, 5MP secondary camera and a 3,120mAh battery.

If you're wondering why the Xiaomi Redmi 5A isn't on this list, it's because the phone only sells on flash sales right now. We will be updating this story whenever there are deals on that phones. For those asking, yes the Redmi 5A is indeed a better buy than the 4A.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A (32 GB) @ Amazon @ Rs 6,999

Xiaomi Redmi 4A (16GB) @ Amazon @ Rs 5,999