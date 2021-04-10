Best Buy's OLED TV deals feature hefty price cuts on LG, Sony diplays, and more

Best Buy has a new 3-day sale this weekend that's looking to offer up a whole host of OLED TV deals - perfect for those looking to save a bit of cash on a premium display.

Both LG's stunning CX series and BX series are on sale today - starting at just $1,399.99 and $1,299.99 respectively for their 55-inch variants. These displays have a whole host of top-end smart TV features, HDR10, as well as some pretty damn powerful processors capable of some really excellent 4K upscaling. Just below we've got a full price breakdown, as well as the main differences between these two series'.

It's not just LG OLED TV deals that are on sale this weekend though, you'll also find some neat discounts on displays from both Vizio and Sony. This 55-inch Vizio OLED for $1,199.99 (was $1,299.99) in particular is a great buy if you're on a budget while still looking for something that can keep up with the latest 4K consoles with a 120Hz refresh rate display mode. This Sony A8H for $1,699.99 rocks a hefty $200 price cut right now too, and while expensive, does have some of the best color rendering and overall picture quality in the business.

Outside the US? See the best 4K TV deals in your region just down below.

OLED TV deals at Best Buy

LG 55-inch CX Series OLED 4K Smart TV: $1,499.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The CX series is LG's most popular range of OLED TVs and it's easy to see why. With the latest α9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor, you're getting some serious hardware inside this display, and one that's capable of very high-end 4K upscaling and handling even the darkest of scenes with perfect clarity. Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG are all supported here, as is a host of smart TV functions.

65-inch: $2,199 $1,999 | 77-inch: $3,499 $3,299View Deal

LG 55-inch BX Series OLED 4K Smart TV: $1,399.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The BX series is LG's 'entry-level' range of OLED displays but as you can imagine still pack an absolutely stunning picture. While the processor isn't quite as powerful as that in the CX series, the BX series still supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, as well as other handy features like Nvidia G-Sync. Subsequently, you can't go wrong with these sets.

65-inch: $1,999 $1,799View Deal

Vizio 55-inch OLED 4K Smart TV: $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Vizio doesn't have quite the same big-brand name recognition as LG or Sony, but it does have some great (relatively) cheap OLED TVs to consider. With a powerful processor capable of good 4K upscaling and a 120Hz refresh rate mode for gaming, the Vizio is a great buy - especially when you consider it comes in at much cheaper than the competition.

65-inch: $1,999 $1,799View Deal

Sony 55-inch A8H Series OLED 4K Smart TV: $1,899 $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Also on sale today in Best Buy's OLED TV deals is the Sony A8H series - the most popular range of high-end displays from the tech giant. Hallmarks here include Sony's latest X1 Ultimate 4K processor, Triluminos display technology, and Smart Android TV platform. Sony OLED panels are famous for their rich colors and beautiful contrast, and the A8H series is no exception to that.

65-inch: $2,499 $2,299View Deal

Best Buy - see all of this weekend's OLED TV deals

For more excellent sales on OLED displays, see our main best OLED TV deals page. We've also got an article on this week's best cheap 4K TV deals too if you'd like some more budget-friendly options.