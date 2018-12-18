Best Buy Doorbuster deals include $200 off a 4K Roku TV and $150 off a Chromebook

Still haven't finished your shopping yet? Well, Best Buy is holding out for you, with some brand new, one day-only deals on 4K smart TVs, laptops printers, and much more.

Some of the best deals are a 58-inch 4K smart TV for $200 off list price, $150 off a premium-grade Chromebook, and a large sum chopped off the price of a home printer.

Sharp 58-inch 4K HDR Roku TV: $549.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

This is an excellent potential 4K upgrade to your living room or den with all of the apps for streaming 4K video content built right in, thanks to Roku. Enjoy the HDR goodness for $200 off. Deal expires 12:59am ET December 19.View Deal

Samsung Chromebook Pro: $599.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

This luxurious 2-in-1 Chromebook from Samsung is available for a cool $150 off list price. That's not bad for a 12.3-inch touchscreen Chromebook with Intel Core m3 power. Deal expires 12:59am ET December 19.View Deal

Canon Pixma wireless all-in-one printer: $199.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

If you're in need of a printer – and most professionals still are – this deal will be tough to beat. This wireless printer can handle both photo and document prints via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Deal expires 12:59am ET December 19.View Deal

While there are a few more Best Buy doorbuster deals to speak of, these are the ones we feel will get you the most bang for your buck. There's also a decent discount on a digital air fryer, if that does it for you.

Stay tuned for our coverage of the final days of Best Buy's 20 Days of Doorbusters event. We're sure this one is going to go out with a bang.