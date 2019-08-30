Basketball World Cup 2019 live stream: how to watch every FIBA game online from anywhere

Tip-off time is here! Taking place over the course of a fortnight, the 18th edition of the FIBA World Cup takes place this year in China across eight different venues. And you're in the right place to discover how to get a Basketball World Cup live stream from your corner of the Earth.

While usually held every four years, there's been a bit of a longer wait for Basketball fans this time out, with the tournament delayed by a year, meaning it now falls out of sync with the FIFA World Cup for the first time. There's also a new expanded format, with 32 teams now taking part, up from the previous 24.

Basketball World Cup 2019 - where and when The Basketball World Cup 2019 will be played across eight venues in Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Wuhan, Dongguan, Foshan, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. The tournament begins on Saturday, August 31, with the final scheduled for Sunday, September 15.

The USA go into the tournament as two-time defending champions as well as clear favourites, and will be looking to become the first nation to win the World Cup three times on the bounce.

It won't be a cakewalk for the Americans, however. Many of the big names from the NBA have not made themselves available, with the likes of Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook,Kyrie Irving, Paul George and Anthony Davis all withdrawing.

On top of that, the chasing pack this time out will be stronger than ever, with Serbia, Spain and Greece all genuine contenders.

Beyond the tournament itself there's more at stake - the FIBA World Cup will this year act as qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, with seven of the twelve spots up for grabs (the top two finishers from both Europe and the Americas, along with the top one from each of Africa, Asia and Oceania).

FIBA World Cup 2019 Groups

Group A: China (hosts), Venezuela, Poland, Ivory Coast

Group B: Russia, Argentina, South Korea, Nigeria

Group C: Spain, Iran, Puerto Rico, Tunisia

Group D: Angola, Philippines, Italy, Serbia

Group E: United States, Turkey, Czech Republic, Japan

Group F: Greece, New Zealand, Brazil, Montenegro

Group G: Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Jordan

Group H: Canada, Senegal, Lithuania, Australia

If you want to know where you'll be able to watch all the action - it's ESPN+ if you're in the US - we'll tell you exactly where you can catch it online with our 2019 Basketball World Cup live stream guide below.

How to watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 from outside your country

Below we have a full rundown of your viewing options for the 2019 Basketball World Cup in different countries - check out how to watch in the US (where ESPN+ will be streaming the tournament in its entirety), the UK, Canada and Australia.

The problems start when you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country. Give it a go and you'll quickly find your stream in geo-blocked.

That's super annoying, but not unavoidable. We've found that using a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - to be a handy solution. You select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.

How to watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019: US live stream

ESPN has the English language rights to this year's tournament, and will be broadcasting all matches live online via its streaming service ESPN+. It costs $4.99 per month so pretty darn cheap - which includes access on laptop, desktop, mobile app and TV streamer apps such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And there's no commitment either, you can discontinue the service at any time. Click the link to head to sign up to ESPN+ or learn more about the service If you're outside the US but still want to watch that ESPN+ coverage, then there's the possibility of using a VPN to access it from abroad.

- Discover our pick of all the US's best sports streaming sites

How to watch FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in Canada for free

Streaming service DAZN have once again nabbed exclusive live broadcasting rights away from TSN for a major sporting event. It'll be showing all 92 matches live and are offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. DAZN supports iOS and Android phones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and a gaggle of Smart TVs. But it's also worth noting that you can get a one month free trial for DAZN. So if you've never used it before, you'll effectively be able to watch the whole thing for free with that trial. Great news!



How to live stream the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in Australia

Fox Sports Australia will be showing all the basketball action from China down under. The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, BUT there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. Australians can also live stream 2019 FIBA World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. The Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps means you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

How to stream the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 live in the UK