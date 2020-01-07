BAFTA awards 2020 nominations announced: here's the full list

The full list of nominees for the 2020 BAFTAs has been revealed, with the billion dollar-grossing supervillain origin pic Joker leading the way with 11 nominations, including a best actor nomination for Joaquin Phoenix.
Martin Scorsese's Netflix original movie The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood then follow with 10 nominations each, while Sam Mendes' Great War movie 1917 takes nine.
Notably, Margot Robbie is nominated twice in the same category for supporting actress. One nomination is for her portrayal of Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while the other is for her role in the Fox News drama Bombshell.
The awards take place on February 2, shortly before the Oscars on February 9. The nominations have attracted some criticism on social media for their lack of diversity, with no female directors scoring a nomination for best director, for example. Greta Gerwig, director of the new adaptation of Little Women, misses out on a nomination in this category, as she did with the Golden Globes.
Here's the complete list:
Best Film
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Outstanding British Film
- 1917
- Bait
- For Sama
- Rocketman
- Sorry We Missed You
- The Two Popes
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)
- For Sama, Waad Al-kateab (Director/producer), Edward Watts (Director)
- Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)
- Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/director)
- Retablo, Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/director)
Film Not in the English Language
- The Farewell
- For Sama
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Documentary
- American Factory
- Apollo 11
- Diego Maradona
- For Sama
- The Great Hack
Animated Film
- Frozen 2
- Klaus
- A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Toy Story 4
Best Director
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Todd Phillips – Joker
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Best Original Screenplay
- Booksmart (Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman)
- Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
- Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
- Parasite (Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho)
Best Adapted Screenplay
- The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
- Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
- Joker (Todd Phillips, Scott Silver)
- Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
- The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Best Leading Actress
- Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
Best Leading Actor
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Taron Egerton – Rocketman
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best Supporting Actress
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
- Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actor
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Original Score
- 1917 – Thomas Newman
- Jojo Rabbit – Michael Giacchino
- Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir
- Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
- Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – John Williams
Casting
- Joker – Shayna Markowitz
- Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Victoria Thomas
- The Personal History Of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe
- The Two Popes – Nina Gold
Cinematography
- 1917 – Roger Deakins
- The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
- Joker – Lawrence Sher
- Le Mans ’66 – Phedon Papamichael
- The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
Editing
- The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
- Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
- Joker – Jeff Groth
- Le Mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Fred Raskin
Production Design
- 1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
- The Irishman – Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
- Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková
- Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
Costume Design
- The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
- Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
- Judy – Jany Temime
- Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Makeup & Hair
- 1917 – Naomi Donne
- Bombshell – Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan
- Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
- Judy – Jeremy Woodhead
- Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou
Sound
- 1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
- Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
- Le Mans ’66 – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
- Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
- Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
Special Visual Effects
- 1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy
- Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
- The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
- The Lion King – Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
- Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy
British Short Animation
- Grandad Was A Romantic
- The Magic Boat
- In Her Boots
British Short Film
- Azaar
- Goldfish
- Kamali
- Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
- The Trap
EE Rising Star Award (public vote)
- Awkwafina
- Jack Lowden
- Kaitlyn Dever
- Kelvin Harrison Jr.
- Micheal Ward
- The full list of Golden Globes 2020 winners