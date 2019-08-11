The best back to school sales 2019: deals on laptops, backpacks, tablets, and more

Back to school sales season is officially upon us and that means discounts on laptops, backpacks, tablets, headphones and more. You can find excellent deals from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy on top brands such as Apple, Dell, Samsung, and more. And we're all set to show you the finest deals you can get right now.



Whether you're a college student looking for dorm room essentials or a student in need of a new laptop, we've listed the must-have school supplies at the best online price. Our standout deals include the 32GB Apple iPad on sale for $249, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop on sale for $166, and the Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Air on sale for $899.99.



We've listed the best back to school deals that are currently available below and we'll be updating this page as new sales pop up. Like we've mentioned above, this is an excellent time to find great deals on tech and appliances, so even if you're not a prospective student, you can still take advantage of the stellar sales that are happening now.

The best back to school sales:

Back to school deals:

Laptops

Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 $229 $159 at Walmart

Get the Samsung Chromebook 3 on sale at Walmart for just $159. The Chromebook 3 packs 4GB of RAM, 16GB SSD and includes built-in security features to protect you against viruses and malware.

Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook S330 Laptop $289.99 $166 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the 14-inch Lenovo Chromebook on sale at Amazon for just $167. The powerful laptop features 4GB of RAM and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Dell Inspiron 11 3185 2-in-1 Laptop $349 $249 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the Dell Inspiron 11 laptop on sale at Walmart for $249. The powerful 2-in-1 laptop features 4GB of RAM, a 7th Generation AMD A9-9420e Processor with Radeon R5 Graphics, and 500GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop $1,099 $899 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the Apple MacBook Air at Best Buy. The latest inch laptop from Apple packs Touch-ID, 8GB of RAM and a 12 hour battery life.

Tablets

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

For a limited time you can save $80 on the Apple iPad at Walmart. The latest iPad features 32GB of storage and comes in your choice of gold, silver or space grey.

Apple iPad 128GB $429.99 $329 at Walmart

Get the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $329. That's a $100 discount for the table that packs 128GB of storage to play with which is great for storing even more movies and downloading extra apps and games.

Headphones

Apple AirPods with Charging Case $159 $144.99 at Amazon

A rare price cut, you can save $14 on Apple's original truly wireless AirPods at Amazon. That's the best price we've seen for the Apple AirPods, which come with a charging case.

Sony WHCH700N Noise Cancelling Headphones $199.99 $149 at Amazon

You can save $50 on the Sony's noise cancelling headphones at Amazon. The wireless Bluetooth headphones offer up to 35 hours of battery life and come in your color choice of black or blue.

Smartwatches

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS+Cellular $379 $299 at Walmart

Get the Apple Watch series 3 on sale at Walmart for $299. This smartwatch includes GPS and LTE connectivity and is the best price we've seen for the Apple smartwatch. View Deal

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch $299 $269.95 at Walmart

Walmart has a $30 price cut on the feature rich Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch. The water-resistant Fitbit Ionic includes GPS technology and tracks heart rate, activity, sleep and calories burned.

Backpacks

XDesign Travel Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

A fantastic price for a backpack that provides a USB charging port, a headphone jack and an anti-theft lock. The lightweight backpack is also water resistant and features a laptop pocket for computers up to 16-inches.

Targus Work + Play Laptop Backpack $89.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Excellent for college students, the Targus Work +Play backpack includes a detachable laundry bag keep your clothing and shoes neatly organized. The backpack also features a shock-absorbing compartment to provide secure storage for a 15.6-inch laptop.

Kitchen Appliances

Hamilton Beach Microwave Oven $54.88 $45.99 at Walmart

Get the compact Hamilton Beach Microwave oven on sale at Walmart for $45.99. The microwave features ten power levels and size quick-set menu buttons.

Insignia Compact Microwave $89.99 $54.99 at Best Buy

Get the Insignia microwave on sale at Best Buy for just $54.99. The stainless steel compact microwave cooks frozen meals in a snap or heats coffee, soup, and leftovers in no time.

Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker $23.57 $16.88 at Walmart

Get the Hamilton Beach 12 Cup coffee maker on sale at Walmart for just $16.88. The programmable coffee maker allows you set your morning coffee in advance and the auto pause feature lets you pour a cup before the brew cycle is done.

Keurig K-Mini K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $79.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

The perfect size for a small space, the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is on sale at Best Buy for $59.99. That's the best price we've found for the Keurig that can brew coffee in minutes.

Insignia Mini Fridge $199.99 $134.99 at Best Buy

Save $65 on the stainless steel Insignia Mini Fridge at Best Buy. The compact fridge provides three cubic feet of storage space without using a lot of energy - perfect for any dorm room.

See our roundup of the best laptops under $500: the best budget laptops around and our 10 tips for buying a Back to School laptop.



