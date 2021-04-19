Asus Zephyrus G14 returns to lowest price ever in Best Buy gaming laptop deals

Best Buy's latest round of gaming laptop deals has just returned the Asus Zephyrus G14, one of our personal favorite best gaming laptops here at TechRadar, back down to the lowest prices we've ever seen this week.

Starting with the 'entry-level' Asus Zephyrus G14 for just $899.99 (was $1,099.99), you're currently looking at savings of up to $200 right now for one of the better 'small' gaming laptop deals around right now. You can also bag yourself a $150 saving on this stunning upgraded RTX 2060 / Ryzen 9 model for $1,199.99 (was $1,349).

On the basic model, you're looking at a machine with a Ryzen 7-4800HS processor, GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - specs which are a little light on graphical power, but still have a ton of horsepower that's particularly handy for productivity tasks. For the price, you're also getting a much slicker aesthetic and overall more premium chassis than a cheaper equivalent, like this Dell G3 15 for $749.99 for example.

Full disclosure - Best Buy's putting these 2020 Asus Zephyrus G14 on sale to make way for the latest 2021 models right now. If you have the cash, then the 2021 model is likely to give you an edge in performance, but you'll of course be looking at a significant upcharge - $300 in this case. Also, these 2020 G14's will still cut the mustard when it comes to gaming and should last you a good few years down the line, especially the RTX 2060 model.

