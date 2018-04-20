Asus Zenfone Max Pro’s specifications leaked, reveal massive 5000mAh battery

Just days ahead of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 ’s launch in India, a leak on GSMArena has disclosed a bunch of significant details about the new smartphone. It hasn’t been too long since Asus announced their partnership with Flipkart , stating that the Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be available on the online shopping portal after the phone’s launch on April 23.

Instead of beating around the bush, let’s start with the most impressive specification that’s come to light. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 will apparently come with a whopping 5000mAh battery . Taking other aspects into consideration, since battery size alone doesn’t determine battery life, the phone should ideally last a day and a half.

What else?

The leaked sheet follows previous rumours of the phone running on a Snapdragon 636 chipset, which isn’t so bad, but it should be noted that the Snapdragon 660 is already in the market. The latter chipset packs more power, although the former SoC does sport an octa-core Kryo processor like its counterpart.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 also runs on the Snapdragon 636 , albeit, the phone's price starts at Rs 9,990. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 will have to be competitively priced to take on its Xiaomi challenger.

The post on an Indonesian site also states that the phone will have a 16MP dual camera setup as well as a 16MP selfie camera in the front. Though the recent trend in smartphones is to increase the number of pixels, a 16MP camera is plenty to take decent photos depending on the aperture, pixel size, and the camera sensor size.

Source: GSMArena

In terms of capacity, the phone seems to have up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The strategic use of the word ‘up to’ implies that the phone may be launched as different variants, where a 4GB RAM or 3GB RAM device may also be present.

Like its predecessor, the Zenfone Max Plus M1, Asus’ new smartphone will also include the face unlock feature and a fingerprint sensor. What might be different though is that, since no other user interface (UI) is mentioned on the leaked sheet, the phone might be Android One .

The price point of the new Asus smartphone will play a significant role is deciding how it fairs against the competition in the market. Xiaomi has already launched its mid-range smartphones and Motorola is set to bring the Moto G6 series to India in the coming months.