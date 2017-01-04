Well-connected Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe unveiled alongside Kaby Lake stunners

Asus has taken the wraps off its ZenBook 3 Deluxe (UX490UA) over at CES, which takes the ZenBook 3 and polishes it up until the notebook sparkles.

With the freshly unveiled model, you get a 14-inch display fitted into a 13-inch aluminium chassis (complete with premium touches like diamond-cut edges) – the notebook is 12.9mm thick and weighs 2.42lbs (1.01kg).

That screen is a Full HD resolution anti-glare display fashioned from Gorilla Glass 5 which has an ultra-thin (7.5mm) bezel. You also get a wide 100% sRGB color gamut, and what Asus describes as a TV-grade 1000:1 contrast ratio, promising vibrant colors.

At the heart of the notebook is one of Intel’s new Kaby Lake processors – the Core i7-7500U to be precise, which gives the notebook its integrated Intel HD Graphics 620.

There’s a copious 16GB of memory on board, so you won’t be going short of RAM any time soon.

And when it comes to connectivity, the ZenBook 3 Deluxe boasts three USB-C ports (two of which are USB 3.1 Gen 2 with support for Thunderbolt 3).

Other tasty features include a quad-speaker surround sound audio system produced in conjunction with Harman Kardon, and cutting-edge cooling technology which is apparently very quiet even when working hard to keep any danger of overheating at bay.

Expect the Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe to emerge in May 2017 priced at $1,699 (around £1,380).

Numerous notebooks

At CES, Asus was also showing off a whole load of refreshed laptops – including plenty more ZenBooks – and all-in-one PCs which have made the leap to Kaby Lake technology.

Both the 13.3-inch ZenBook UX310 and 15.6-inch ZenBook UX510 (pictured above) can now be configured with Core i3, i5 or i7 Kaby Lake processors, with discrete graphics – Nvidia’s GeForce 940MX and GTX 950 respectively – with up to 16GB of system memory.

The UX310 comes with a 3200 x 1800 display, and the UX510 pushes that up to a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 resolution) screen.

The ZenBook UX330 now has a choice of Core i5 or i7 Kaby Lake CPUs, and boasts a 3200 x 1800 resolution display, along with up to 12 hours battery life. It’s 13.5mm thick and weighs 1.2kg.

Finally with the ZenBooks, there’s the Flip UX360UA refreshed convertible which again offers Core i5 or i7 Kaby Lake processors, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 12 hours battery life.

Asus has also upgraded the Transformer Pro T3034 with Core i3, i5 or i7 Kaby Lake CPUs, and you get 16GB of LPDDR3 system memory and up to a 1TB PCIe SSD.

The ZenBook UX310UA, ZenBook UX330UA, and ZenBook UX510UW are out now over in the US priced at $699 (around £570), $749 (around £610), and $999 (around £810) respectively.

The ZenBook UX360UAK and Transformer Pro T304 will emerge in May priced at $899 (around £730) and $999 (around £810) respectively.

Attack of the all-in-ones

Moving on to the all-in-one PCs, Asus revealed a new flagship model here: the Zen AiO Pro Z240IE (pictured). This offers up to Core i7 Kaby Lake combined with up to 32GB of system RAM, alongside GeForce GTX 1050 graphics.

It boasts a brushed aluminum unibody which houses a 24-inch 4K display, and in terms of storage, you get a PCIe 3.0 SSD to keep things moving plenty quick – there are also Harman Kardon speakers on board.

The company has upgraded its Zen AiO ZN241IC, which is a 24-inch all-in-one, and the Zen AiO ZN270 (27-inch model) to Kaby Lake. Both of these run with a GeForce 940MX GPU to back up that faster new processor.

All of these PCs will be out in March with the flagship AIO Pro Z240IE priced at $1,799 (around £1,460), and the other two refreshes pitched at $999 (around £810).