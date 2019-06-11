Asus VivoBook 14 X412 launched in India starting at Rs 33,990

Asus has launched the world’s smallest 14-inch laptop here in India on June 11. The Asus VivoBook 14 (X412) offers ultra-portability with an 87% screen-to-body ratio and minimal bezels, making it look visually appealing. To top it up, the laptop is available in a bunch of peppy colours- peacock blue and coral crush along with the regular silver and slate grey option.

Asus VivoBook 14 (X412) price and availability

Asus VivoBook 14 starts at Rs 33,990 with Intel Core i3-7020U processor on board, followed by an 8th generation Intel Core i5-8265U which is priced at Rs 54,990. Another SKU with 2GB NVIDIA GeForce MX230 is available for Rs 59,990.

The different SKUs are available on Flipkart and can also be purchased from offline stores.

Asus VivoBook 14 (X412) specifications

Asus VivoBook 14 features a 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) screen surrounded by 5.7mm bezels. This gives it an 87% screen-to-body ratio and offers a wide 178-degree viewing angle. The laptop is lightweight, compact, weighs around 1.5kg and is 19.5mm thin.

The VivoBook 14 incorporates a hinge design that lifts its base by 2-degrees allowing a much ergonomic typing position.

Asus VivoBook 14 comes in different configurations depending on the use case. The base variant is powered by a 7th generation Intel Core i3-7020U followed by the 8th generation Intel Core i5-8265U SKU.

It has discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX 230 graphics at its disposal along with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620. This is paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

The I/O ports include one each of USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 2.0 Type-A, 3.5mm audio combo jack, HDMI 1.4 and a micro SD card reader. Additionally, there are two stereo speakers tuned by SonicMaster technology for digital surround effects and a fingerprint reader embedded into the trackpad. The whole setup is powered by 2-cell lithium-polymer battery.