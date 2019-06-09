Asus to launch the Zenfone 6 as '6z' in India on June 19

Asus India has been teasing the launch of their much-awaited affordable flagship ZenFone 6 in the country from quite a while but the recent controversy around the name 'Zen' has been causing legal restrain on its arrival.

While Asus and its e-commerce partner Flipkart have been prepping to create a hype for the new device, the Delhi High Court restrained the company from selling and advertising their mobile products under the Zen, Zenfone or any other similar branding. To stop further delay in the launch, the company has found a new workaround that doesn't abide the order - launching the Zenfone 6 with a new name called Asus 6z.

As planned, the launch will take place on June 19 but the phone will be called Asus 6z. Flipkart and Asus, both have officially revealed the new name and the launch date of the phone, but there are no details about the availability and price of the same.

Since the issue was only raised on the name, it's very likely that we won't get to see any change in the specifications and design of the phone.

The phone has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Asus 6z will also have a motorised rotating camera module with a 48MP primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture accompanied by a 13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle camera.

The phone is expected to be priced around the same as the OnePlus 7 as it's the only direct competitor that it has in the market right now.