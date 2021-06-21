Walmart sale slashes the iPad Mini to $329.99 – the lowest price ever

Just ahead of the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day sale, Walmart has launched its own rival Deal for Day's sale - which includes a really great offer on the Apple iPad Mini.

For a limited time, you can get the 2019 iPad Mini on sale for $329.99 (was $369). That's the lowest price we've found for the hand-held tablet and $40 less than Amazon's current deal.



iPad Mini (2019, 64GB): $399.99 $329.99 at Walmart

Save $70 - Walmart has the 64GB iPad Mini on sale for a record-low price of $329.99 - $40 less than Amazon's current deal. Small but mighty, this 8-inch tablet still manages to pack in plenty of power thanks to its A12 Bionic processor. Also featuring 10-hours of battery life and 64GB of storage, you'll get plenty of use out of these awesome little tablets.View Deal

The small but might iPad Mini packs Apple's A12 Bionic chip, a 7.9-inch display, and 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The ultra-lightweight tablet also includes a 7MP FaceTime HD front-facing camera, Touch ID, and an impressive 10-hour battery life.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 2019 iPad Mini and an incredible bargain to snag before Prime Day iPad deals have officially begun. We predict this hot bargain won't stay around for long, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

