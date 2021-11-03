Apple's all-new AirPods Pro drop to record-low price in huge Black Friday deal

Amazon is dropping early Black Friday deals right now, and we've just spotted an incredible offer on Apple's all-new AirPods Pro. Currently, you can get the AirPods with MagSafe Charging Case on sale for $189.99 (was $249) at Amazon. That's a massive $59 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the wireless earbuds.



This early Black Friday deal is so incredible because the 2019 AirPods Pro (without the new charger) were on sale for the same price and quickly sold out. The new 2021 edition of the AirPods Pro come with the same fantastic features as the 2019 version but also now include a MagSafe charger that provides 24 hours of total listening time with wireless charging. Today's Apple Black Friday deal has been flashing in and out of stock, so we recommend snagging today's record-low price while you can.

Save $59 - The best early Black Friday AirPods deal is the all-new AirPods Pro which are on sale for a record-low price of $189.99. The 2019 AirPods Pro are on sale for the same price, but you're getting a new MagSafe Charging Case with this new 2021 edition of the classic AirPods. This fantastic deal from Amazon has been flashing in and out of stock recently, so we recommend snagging this bargain now before it's too late.

The all-new AirPods Pro now come with a Magsafe Charging Case which provides more than 24-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector. The wireless earbuds feature Apple's powerful H1 Chip and include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.

