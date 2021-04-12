Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale and back down to $199 at Amazon

We're rounding up today's best AirPods deals, and we've spotted the AirPods Pro on sale and back down to $199.99 thanks to this additional $19 savings from Amazon. That's a $49 discount and the lowest price we've found for Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds.

AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $49 - We've spotted the AirPods Pro on sale and back down to $199.99 at Amazon when you apply the additional $19 savings at checkout. Apple's truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

The AirPods Pro feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found the AirPods Pro and only $30 more than the record-low price. We don't know how long Amazon will offer the additional savings, so we recommend snagging this bargain today before it's too late.

More AirPods deals

You can also shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and sales and see the best AirPods Pro deals and sales that are happening now.