Apple Watch sale at Walmart: the Apple Watch 4 gets a $100 price cut

Thanks to the recent announcement of the Apple Watch Series 5, you can now find fantastic discounts on the Apple Watch 4. Walmart currently has the Apple Watch 4 on sale for $329. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 44mm model smartwatch. If you're interested in a cellular plan, Walmart also has the Apple Watch 4 with LTE connectivity on sale for $399.



The Apple Watch 4 offers an upgraded design and additional health features that include a built-in ECG, fall detection, and emergency SOS. The Series 4 smartwatch features a 30% larger display making it easier to see health stats, messages, and notifications. The swimproof smartwatch also tracks heart rate, workouts, and calories burned and includes basic smartwatch features such as the ability to make calls, play music, and receive notifications.



The all-new Apple Watch 5 44mm model currently retails for $429, which makes the $329 price tag on the Series 4 smartwatch extremely appealing. Both watches include a larger display and a built-in ECG, but the Apple Watch 5 now offers a built-in compass, an updated Map app and additional health and safety features. If these additions don't matter to you, then you should snag this deal on the Apple Watch 4 before it's too late.

Apple Watch 4 deals:

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS, 44mm $429 $329 at Walmart

Save $100 on the Apple Watch 4 at Walmart. The series 4 smartwatch features GPS technology and continuous heart rate monitoring is available in a white sport band.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 40mm $499 $399 at Walmart

The Apple Watch 4 with GPS and Cellular is currently on sale for $389 at Walmart. The smartwatch comes in a black sport band and includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

