Apple Watch sale at Amazon: the Apple Watch 3 gets an $80 price cut

If you've had your eye on the Apple Watch now is the time to snag a killer deal at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch 3 38mm on sale for just $199. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've found for the series 3 smartwatch. If you're interested in a cellular plan, Amazon also has the Series 3 watch with LTE connectivity on sale for $299. Both smartwatches include GPS technology and are available in both 38mm and 42mm models.



The Apple Watch 3 is a health-focused smartwatch that also keeps you connected with the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications. The series 3 watch helps you achieve your fitness goals by tracking popular workouts like running, yoga and cycling and calories burned. The smartwatch also offers heart rate monitoring and will notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected. The waterproof watch includes GPS technology and offers up to 18 hours of battery life.



This particular deal includes the 38mm model with a space gray aluminum case and black sport band. Amazon also has the Apple Watch 4 on sale, but will still cost you a whopping $350. This makes the $199 price tag on the Apple Watch extremely attractive.

Apple Watch deals:

If you're interested in a larger display, Amazon also has the 42mm Apple Watch 3 on sale for $229.

If you want your smartwatch to include LTE connectivity, Amazon has the Apple Watch 3 with cellular and GPS technology on sale for $299. This allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even your iPhone is far away. Amazon also has the 42mm model with cellular and GPS on sale for $329 .

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm $379 $299 at Amazon

Save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 3 that comes in a silver aluminum case and a white sport band. The Series 3 watch includes GPS technology and a cellular plan.

