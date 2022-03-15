The Apple Watch 7 drops to $349 at Amazon - the lowest price ever

We're rounding up today's best Apple Watch deals, and we've spotted the best-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of $349 (was $399) at Amazon. That's a $50 discount and the best deal you can find for the feature-packed smartwatch.



The Apple Watch 7 is Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch with a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.



While you can also find the Blue, Green, Red, and Starlight on sale, today's Apple Watch deal applies to the Midnight Black sports band, which was rare to find in stock and on sale before this year.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $349 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display, faster charging, and tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, and more. Today's deal applies to the 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band.

