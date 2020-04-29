Apple Watch 5 on sale for 50% off today only at Sprint

Apple sales are offering 50% discounts on the Apple Watch 5 right now at Sprint, but you'll have to be fast - this offer ends today. If you're a Sprint customer and if you're fast, you can pick up an Apple Watch 5 for just $10.42 a month on a 24 month contract. That's a fantastic price, saving you well over $200 after tax on the latest Apple Watch to hit the market.

The Apple Watch 5 offers an always-on display with intelligent power management to ensure you're always getting the most juice you can get. Not only that, but you're getting some incredible sensors built straight into this smartwatch, as well as all the fitness tracking and iPhone integration you could ask for from a premium piece of wrist candy.

This Apple Watch deal is open to all Sprint customers with an existing account, or those who purchase another device alongside their new smartwatch.

Not in the US? We're tracking all the latest Apple Watch sales in your region just down below.

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm, WiFi + Cellular | $20.84/mo. $10.42/mo. at Sprint

Existing Sprint customers, or new customers, can pick up this Apple Watch Series 5 for just $10 a month in a 24-month Cellular contract right now. That's a fantastic 50% saving, but you'll have to move fast as this deal is only available today.

More Apple Watch sales

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 40mm | $399 $384 at Best Buy

Pick up the GPS-only version of the Apple Watch Series 5 for $384 at Best Buy this week, saving you $15 overall. It's not a major sale, but it's the best price out there this week if you're not a Sprint customer. You can also pick up the 44mm model for $414 at Best Buy, both also available in Space Gray and White.

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 40mm | $499 $484 at Best Buy

If you want to pay for your Apple Watch upfront, you can pick up this GPS and Cellular model for $484 at Best Buy right now - a small $15 saving, but currently the best price going for non-Sprint customers. If you're after the larger model, you'll find the 44mm version available for $514 right now.

