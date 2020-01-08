The Apple Watch 4 gets a massive $100 price cut at Best Buy

If you're looking to snag a deal on the Apple Watch 4, then you're in luck. Best Buy's Apple Watch sale includes up to $100 in savings on the Series 4 smartwatch.



For a limited time, you can get the Series 4 Apple Watch on sale for $349. That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found for the 40mm smartwatch. If you're interested in LTE connectivity, Best Buy also has the Apple Watch 4 with cellular on sale for $379.



The Apple Watch 4 is packed with health-focused features and includes a built-in ECG app to notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The smartwatch tracks popular workouts and calories burned and offers personalized coaching to keep you motivated. The swim-proof smartwatch also features a 30% larger display making it easier to see health stats, messages, and notifications. The Series 4 smartwatch provides an impressive 18-hour battery life and includes new features such as fall detection and emergency SOS.

Apple Watch 4 deals:

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm: $399 $349 at Best Buy

Get the 40mm Apple Watch 4 with GPS technology on sale for $349 at Best Buy. The smartwatch tracks activity, popular workouts, and calories burned and offers continuous heart rate monitoring.

View Deal

Apple Watch 4 GPS + Cellular, 44mm: $479 $379 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple Watch 4 with cellular on sale for $379. The larger 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity and is available in a white or a black sport loop.

View Deal

Best Buy also has slight discounts on the all-new Apple Watch 5. The GPS-only model Apple Watch 5 is on sale for $384, and the cellular version is on sale for $484.



The latest smartwatch features an Always-On Retina display and includes an improved Map app and new safety features that include the ability to make international emergency calls. The Series 5 watch also offers additional health benefits like cycle tracking and activity trends.

Apple Watch 5 deals:

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $384 at Best Buy

You can snag the 40mm Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384. The all-new smartwatch includes an updated ECG app and new safety features that allow you to make emergency calls.

View Deal

Apple Watch 5 GPS and Cellular, 40mm: $499 $484 at Best Buy

If you're interested in a cellular plan, Best Buy has the Apple Watch 5 with cellular on sale for $484. The Series 5 smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

View Deal

Discover more Apple watch sales with the best cheap Apple Watch prices and deals on every model still stocked by retailers.