The Apple Watch 4 gets a $100 price cut at Best Buy

Best Buy's Apple Event sale is happening right now and includes price cuts on best-selling devices like the Apple Watch. For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch Series 4 with cellular on sale for $379. That's a $100 price cut and the best price we've found for the 44mm smartwatch. Best Buy also has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for only $199.



The Apple Watch 4 is packed with health-focused features and includes a built-in ECG app to notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The smartwatch tracks popular workouts and calories burned and offers personalized coaching to keep you motivated. The swim-proof smartwatch also features a 30% larger display making it easier to see health stats, messages, and notifications. The Series 4 provides an impressive 18-hour battery life and includes new features such as fall detection and emergency SOS.



This specific deal is for an Apple Watch 4 with LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the smartwatch on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Apple Watch deals:

Apple Watch 4 GPS + Cellular, 44mm: $479 $379 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple Watch 4 with cellular on sale for $379. The 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm: $279 $199 at Best Buy

You can get the Apple Watch Series 3 back on sale at Best Buy for only $199. The 38mm smartwatch features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and is available in a black and white sport band.

