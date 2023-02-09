Apple TV is coming to more cheap TVs, thanks to LG

Audio player loading…

LG and Apple are bringing Apple TV Plus to LG’s webOS Hub platform, which is a version of LG's smart TV software that it licenses to other TV makers to use on their sets, giving more people access to one of the best streaming services.

The agreement means the movie and TV on demand service can now land on a wider range of budget smart TVs that run on the operating system, as well as bringing Spotify-rival Apple Music to the TVs as well. The partnership is also set to bring AirPlay media casting and HomeKit smart home functionality to some TVs running webOS Hub.

Previously exclusive to LG TVs, the South Korean company began licensing a scaled-down version of its webOS smart TV operating system to other TV makers a couple of years ago.

Named webOS Hub, the software has gone on to become one of the most widely used platforms for mid-to-low range TVs, with 200 partners in over 100 countries now licensing the OS according to LG, including the likes of Blaupunkt, Aiwa and Hyundai.

This version of webOS doesn't get the design change and new features that you'll see in the software on the new LG C3 and LG G3 TVs, sadly, but at least it's getting one feature that was missing.

Analysis: Agreement brings Apple closer to Netflix

(Image credit: Apple TV)

With a string of well-received and well-watched shows such as Severance, Bad Sisters, and For All Mankind, Apple TV Plus is making real inroads in its battle to become a genuine alternative to Netflix, especially with the latter's moves to end account sharing testing people's patience.

With the hotly-anticipated likes of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and the return of smash hit comedy series Ted Lasso set to land on the service in the coming months, 2023 should be the biggest year yet for the service.

This new agreement should go some way to further ensuring Apple TV Plus is as accessible as the likes of Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video, as it now offers up the service to a much wider array of viewers around the world.

While there’s no confirmation as to whether Apple TV Plus’s support for 4K, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos will be extended to webOS Hub devices, the addition of Home Kit and AirPlay functionality will certainly bring a welcome set of new features to owners of affordable TVs running the operating system.

If your TV doesn't support Apple TV Plus current