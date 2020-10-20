Apple Music TV harks back to MTV with 24-hour free music videos

Apple has launched its a free 24-hour music TV channel, harking back to the days of MTV, and potentially rivaling the likes of YouTube and Vevo.

Apple Music TV is available via the browse tabs in the Apple Music and Apple TV Plus apps – alternatively, you can access it online here. As well as playing "curated music videos", there will be live shows, chart countdowns, and exclusive video premieres, according to Variety.

Fans of The Boss will be pleased to know that the channel is planning to celebrate the upcoming release of Bruce Springsteen's Letter To You album with an "all day Bruce takeover".

On October 22, fans will be treated to his most popular music videos, an interview with Zane Lowe, and "a special livestream fan event".

A worry for Spotify

Unfortunately, the service appears to only be available in the US, with no word from Apple on whether its planning a global rollout of its first music TV channel – we'd be surprised if Apple Music TV didn't come to other regions, though.

The news follows years of speculation about whether Apple would finally make the move into the music video space, in a bid to compete with YouTube and Vevo and continue its quest for music streaming domination with Apple Music.

Apple Music has been locked in a battle with Spotify since its inception, and the launch of the new music video channel comes after the news that the streaming giant is reportedly looking to add videos to its own platform.

The competition has certainly been heating up over the last year, as Apple recently announced an overhaul to its Apple Music 1 radio station (formerly known as Beats 1) and a new subscription service called Apple One, which bundles all its most popular services into cheaper packages.

Spotify is still comfortably ahead in terms of subscriber numbers, as it has been for years – but all these new features could allow Apple Music to close the gap.