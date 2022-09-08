Apple iPhone 14 lineup India pricing and availability revealed

Audio player loading…

Apple has announced a bunch of products at its Far Out Event. The company not only introduced four new iPhones – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, it also launched three new smartwatches and a pair of TWS at the event.

The good news is that all these gadgets are coming to India soon, and the company has already announced the Indian retail pricing.

(Image credit: Apple)

The two base variants, including the iPhone14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, will be available to pre-order in India starting September 9. The iPhone 14 will start retailing on September 16th, while the iPhone 14 Plus will be available from October 7 onwards. The pre-booking of the Pro variants will also begin from September 9 and will start retailing from September 16 onwards.

The Apple Watch Series 8 starts at Rs. 45,900 in India for the standard variant with an Aluminum build and goes all the way up to Rs. 79,900 for the top-end variant with a stainless-steel finish. The new Apple Watch SE is priced at Rs. 29,900, while the Apple Watch Ultra has been priced at Rs. 89,900 in India and is currently up for pre-orders.

The AirPods Pro 2nd generation is priced at Rs. 26,900 in India. These new earbuds are also available to pre-order starting September 9 and will start retailing from September 23 onwards.

These new products will be available via Apple's India website (opens in new tab)and other authorised resellers.

Apple eyes increased market share in India

While the new iPhones are not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, and if you compare the international price with the Indian price, even though direct conversion isn’t the right approach, it is enough to highlight the staggering price difference for the Indian market vis-à-vis the global pricing.

While users expected that the new iPhones would be priced slightly cheaper as they are being manufactured locally, it doesn’t seem to be the case now.

Further, reports hint that Apple is looking to increase its market space in the premium device segment. The company might be looking to bank on the local manufacturing of the devices and the upcoming festive season.

To recall, it shipped a record 5.4 million iPhones to India last year. With the premium smartphone market share poised to increase to 10 percent, Apple is undoubtedly looking to grab a meatier chunk out of it.