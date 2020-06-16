Apple iPad sale: the latest model iPad gets a $100 price cut at Amazon

A fantastic Father's Day gift idea, Amazon currently has a $100 price cut on the latest model Apple iPad. That brings the cost of the 256GB iPad down to $329.99, which is the lowest price we've seen for the 10.2-inch tablet. Amazon also has the 32GB iPad on sale for $249.99.

The 2019 iPad includes Apple's powerful A10 Fusion chip and provides 128GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that's now able to support a full-sized smart keyboard. The updated tablet runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the use of the Apple Pencil. The iPad also includes a 1.2MP front-facing camera and has the voice-assistant Siri built-in.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the 128GB iPad and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich tablet. Father's Day is less than a week away, so you should snag this deal for dad before it's too late.

iPad deals at Amazon:

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model): $429.99 $329.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $329.99. The powerful iPad packs 128GB of storage, provides an all-day battery life, and is available in Gold, Silver, and Space Grey.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329.99 $279 at Amazon

Amazon has the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $279. That's a $50 discount for the Space Gray tablet that features a 10.2-inch Retina display and up to 10 hours of battery life.

