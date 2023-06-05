Apple announces Vision Pro AR and VR headset – everything we know

Apple has finally announced the Vision Pro, a headset that uses augmented reality and VR to blend the real world with virtual elements. It unveiled the new headset at WWDC 2023, its annual developer’s conference.

The device matches up with several of the rumors we had heard before its launch. As expected, rather than controllers, Apple's Vision Pro relies on the wearer's hand and eye movements (which it detects using internal cameras), and voice input to control apps and experiences.

It'll also offer some impressive sounding displays, which deliver 4k quality visuals to each of the wearer's eye, and a dual processor setup. An M2 chip – the same one found in the best Macs and MacBooks – will allow the headset to handle a range of processes at once. Meanwhile, the new R1 processor will adapt this software to Apple's 3D interface, managing the VR and AR elements to make the experience more immersive than using a traditional computer.

(Image credit: Apple)

The device also offers one odd detail we had heard might be on the way: Eyesight. When a Vision Pro wearer is using AR features and can see the real world, nearby people will see their eyes through the headset's front panel. If they're fully immersed in an experience, onlookers will instead see a cloud of color to signify that they're exploring another world.

One other nifty feature coming to the device is the ability to connect to your Mac via Bluetooth – it’s more than a wearable monitor though. If you’re wearing the headset while using your Mac you’ll be able to see your Mac screen and Vision Pro apps at the same time, which Apple says will help make you more productive than ever.

But be warned, it starts at a whopping $3,499. We're waiting for official prices from Apple, but using currency conversions that's about £2,800 / AU$5,300. We had heard rumors that the headset would cost around $3,000, but hearing it officially from Apple is still a surprise.

The Apple Vision Pro headset (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Not all the leaked details were proven right, however. For one, the Reality Pro name for the headset turned out to be wrong. It also won't run on the so-called 'xrOS' software platform as was expected. Instead, the platform is called visionOS.

It also has a few unexpected add-ons, such as a 3D camera that allows the wearer to shoot immersive videos that they can share with other Vision Pro wearers.

Apple likely hopes that the Apple VR headset, now known as the Vision Pro, will give its rivals in the XR space a run for their money. Meta is chief among Apple's competitors, and recently unveiled the Meta Quest 3 – though this more affordable offering is expected to target a different audience than Apple's high-end headset.

This is a breaking story and we'll bring you more details as we get them