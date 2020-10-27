Apple AirPods Pro drop back to lowest price ahead of Black Friday deals

It's nearly November, and that means we're expecting to see Black Friday AirPods deals start to roll in from the beginning of the month – but this fantastic AirPods Pro deal proves that you don't need to wait if you want to buy the true wireless earbuds right away.

Costing $249 at launch, the AirPods Pro are currently on sale for $199.99 at B&H – that's a saving of over $49 and the lowest price we've seen so far.

Looking for something a little cheaper? Well, you can also save on the 2019 AirPods at Best Buy, which has slashed the price from $159.99 to $129.99 – a neat saving of $30.

Meanwhile, if you have a Qi-compatible charging mat at home, Best Buy has also discounted the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, dropping the price from $199.99 to just $159.99.

You'll find all these AirPods deals and AirPods Pro sales just below, but there are plenty more Black Friday deals available right now as well.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for the best AirPods deals in your region.)

Today's best AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199.99 at B&H

You can snag the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $199.99 at B&H right now. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159 $129 at Best Buy

You can score a $30 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case at Best Buy. The wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $159.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $160. That's a $39 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

View Deal

The AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. Best of all, the wireless earbuds boast active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



The 2019 AirPods don't come with noise cancellation, but they are a cheaper alternative if you just want a hassle-free pair of wireless earbuds to listen to your music with. They're super-easy to pair with iOS devices, though you can use them with your Android devices, too.

Should I wait for Black Friday?

That's a good question – and it's true that Black Friday AirPods deals could see the price of the AirPods Pro and 2019 AirPods drop even further, though we're not expecting to see many price cuts lower than these prices.

One reason you might prefer to wait for Black Friday is if you're looking to buy true wireless earbuds from other brands – we're expecting to see some fantastic Black Friday headphones deals from companies like Sony, Bose, Samsung, and more.

This year Black Friday falls on November 27, though you can expect the deals to start rolling in from the beginning of the month and carrying through at least until Cyber Monday on November 30.

More AirPods deals

Not in the US? Check out the best AirPods deals we've found around the world below: