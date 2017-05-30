Not convinced yet? Apple still really wants Android owners to ‘Switch to iPhone’

Apple has been trying to convince Android users to switch to using an iPhone for a long while now, but last week the Cupertino firm upped the ante and launched its ‘Switch’ website, which aims to highlight an iPhone’s many virtues.

To add to the arsenal and in a bid to convince Android users further, Apple released three new ads on Monday.

The ‘Security’ video emphasizes how vulnerable Android devices are to data theft, while the second ‘Smooth’ video highlights the iPhone’s performance.

The third advert, called ‘Contacts’, is the only one that doesn’t diss Google’s OS, but simply suggests it’s an easy migration when switching from Android to iOS.

Watch the three 15-second ads below and decide for yourself if it's worth making the switch to the iPhone.