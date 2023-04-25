AMD’s new Ryzen CPUs are randomly burning out – here’s everything we know

If you’ve purchased one of AMD’s latest gaming processors, like the mighty Ryzen 9 7950X3D or any of its more affordable brethren, you might want to think twice about overclocking it. Reports of the chips burning out – seemingly at random – have been springing up across the internet.

The affected chips quite literally burn out: overheating and expanding dangerously to the point where they not only break, but have also damaged the motherboards they’re seated in.

According to a quote from Asus given to YouTuber Der8auer , the issue is caused by excessive SoC voltages – so if you’re running the chip at stock settings, you should be fine. But overvolting is common practice when overclocking CPUs, and it seems that high voltages are damaging the chips’ thermal sensors; that means the processor can’t detect dangerously high temperatures and throttle accordingly.

These voltages can obviously be set manually, but plenty of people will overclock their CPUs using pre-programmed EXPO profiles in their motherboard BIOS – and it looks like these could also be a threat to your chip’s safety.

The image above shows one of the damaged chips, from user LT-Cc on Chinese social media site Baidu. As you can see, there's a burnt patch on the motherboard interface, and some additional distortion on the right-hand edge. This sort of 'hot spot' damage typically also damages the motherboard socket.

Analysis: A fix is coming, but protect yourself in the meantime

According to Tom’s Hardware , this issue can affect both 7000X3D and regular Ryzen 7000 CPUs, but it’s far more likely to be an issue with the former. The motherboard model doesn’t seem to be a factor either; reports have indicated that the issue could occur with any brand of mobo.

TH’s sources have indicated that a fix is on the way, but there’s been no official word from AMD so far, so we can’t really ascertain a timeframe. A fix would presumably involve a firmware update that imposes a new voltage cap, since it looks like there are safe overvolts that can be used – 1.35V appears to be ‘safe’, but 1.4V or above creates a risk of overheating.

The downside of this is that imposing such a cap on voltage could inadvertently lower the frequency at which users can achieve a stable memory overclock – not something that’s likely to affect the majority of users, since RAM overclocking is a fiddly and often not worthwhile endeavor, but it’ll probably annoy some serious hardware-heads.

In any case, we’d strongly recommend that you stick to the default settings until AMD announces a proper fix. AMD explicitly does not cover damage caused by overclocking in its processor warranties, so if you burn out your chip, you’re on your own.