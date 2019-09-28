AMD Ryzen 9 3900 leak reveals spec details to show how it compares to 3900X

AMD could have a Ryzen 9 3900 processor (plus a Pro variant) waiting in the wings, at least according to details leaked by a motherboard maker which include some of the specs of the alleged incoming CPUs.

This comes from Biostar’s list of supported processors for its X470NH motherboard, which contains an entry for the Ryzen 9 3900 with a base clock of 3.1GHz listed along with a TDP of 65W (as spotted by @momomo_us, a well-known leaker).

BIOSTAR CPU Support List pic.twitter.com/dSz2gA1bmBSeptember 25, 2019

The 3900 has previously been spied back in July, in an EEC listing alongside the Ryzen 9 Pro 3900, the latter of which is also in Biostar’s support details, with the same spec details as the vanilla 3900 (3.1GHz/65W).

Although the boost clock speed was not revealed in these fresh details, previous speculation has pegged it as likely to be around 4.2GHz or 4.3GHz. But take that with a bigger pinch of salt than the rest of this story – which should equally be regarded with some caution, as ever with the rumor mill.

However, it certainly doesn’t seem unlikely that AMD might want to launch a partner in crime for the Ryzen 9 3900X, and as mentioned this has been leaked previously in EEC listings (which have often turned out to be reliable indicators for upcoming hardware).

Power efficient

If it does indeed emerge, the Ryzen 9 3900 will surely be a 12-core (24-thread) chip just like the 3900X, but with slower clocks (3.1GHz compared to 3.8GHz base) and less power consumption (65W versus 105W). It will be cheaper, too, of course.

The Pro variant of the 3900 would run with the same specs, just adding extra security features and the like for business usage.

As to when the Ryzen 9 3900 might be launched, given that it has now popped up in a motherboard vendor’s support details, you might think this might be a hint that the release could be coming soon.

However, there are a number of factors which are stacked up against that prospect, including the simple fact that AMD is continuing to struggle to meet demand for the existing 3900X (and has done since the chip was launched).

Doubtless AMD also needs to concentrate on ensuring enough supply of the incoming flagship 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X, which was supposed to be out by now, but was recently delayed until November (with AMD hinting at supply issues, saying it was focusing on meeting ‘strong demand’ – although other speculation points to concerns over clock speeds too).

Don’t forget AMD is also under pressure to deliver new Threadripper 3rd-generation processors, as well, which are also due in November. And there are imminent new budget Ryzen CPUs seemingly about to be unleashed, too.

So given all that, any Ryzen 9 3900 launch is perhaps likely to be further out than the nearer-term, although AMD may have future 7nm supply worries as well when it comes to Ryzen 3000 CPUs and Navi graphics cards, all of which are built on 7nm.

Via Tom’s Hardware