Amazon really wants you to buy an Echo smart speaker this bank holiday weekend

'What's an Amazon Echo smart speaker?' Said just about nobody in 2018. Chances are, many of you already have an Echo device of some sort in your smart home setup, maybe the diminutive Echo Dot?

Well, Amazon clearly wants you to have more, as just mere weeks after Amazon Prime Day, we're seeing price crashes on a large number of Amazon's own devices again. Not that we're complaining as Amazon hasn't made much of an effort in previous bank holidays, so it's nice to see them step things up - the competition from everyone else probably helps as we've seen some great deals in our bank holiday sales roundup.

So if you're after your first Echo smart speaker to ask Alexa questions about the weather, sports results news briefings, control your smart lighting, or just how many grams there are in a cup measurement you'll find plenty of options across multiple price-points below.

Amazon Echo Dot: £49.99 £34.99 at Amazon

If you've been tempted for a while, this is a great price to bite at. Isn't it time you found out why the Echo Dot is the most popular smart speaker in the world?

Amazon Echo: £89.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Originally £90 this is an excellent discount on the Echo smart speaker. We'd go for this version over the smaller Echo Dot as the speaker packs more of a punch, making it far superior as a music player.

Amazon Echo Plus and Philips Hue bulb: £139.99 £94.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked a massive £45 of this enhanced smart speaker and thrown in a free Philips Hue smart bulb too. Unlike the other Echo speakers, this has a smart home hub inside that can act as a bridge (something you usually need a buy separately) to connect the Philips Hue bulbs so you can control them via the app or voice commands.

