Amazon Music comes to Roku TVs and Roku streaming boxes

Your Roku devices are about to get a real upgrade in audio playback thanks to the arrival of Amazon Music Unlimited on Roku OS.

Music Unlimited joins Pandora, iHeartRadio and Vevo on Roku platforms, and fills the Spotify-shaped hole on Roku after that service left in December.

For Music Unlimited subscribers the arrival of the service means that you’ll be able to stream tens of millions of songs and thousands of playlists and stations through your compatible Roku devices, while Prime members can stream more than two million songs and more than one hundred playlists and stations on Roku, at no additional cost to their membership through Prime Music.

A subscription to Music Unlimited will run you $7.99 if you're an Amazon Prime member or $9.99 if you're not one already. (Prime Music, on the other hand, is included with your Amazon Prime membership.)

The Amazon Music app is available for all Roku devices - including TVs like the TCL 6-Series and Hisense R7e, as well as streaming devices like the Roku Ultra and Roku Streaming Stick+. To download it to your device, you can either use the Channel Store on the device or install it remotely via the Roku Channel Store .